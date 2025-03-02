In the 62nd episode of Wins of the Week, we highlight critical victories in the ongoing fight for transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making. Canadians, alongside 23 other nations, have formally called for an investigation into C-19 Genetic "Vaccines," demanding answers from their federal governments. In Slovakia, top officials move to ban mRNA shots after declaring the pandemic a "fabricated operation." Meanwhile, the B.C. government is reversing aspects of its “safe supply” program following reports of widespread drug diversion. In the U.S., HHS Secretary RFK Jr. has issued a stop-work order on vaccine production, and the Florida Senate has passed a bill banning geoengineering. These wins signal a global shift toward greater scrutiny of public health measures and government policies. Join us as we break down these pivotal developments and their impact on the fight for medical freedom and informed consent.

Wins of the Week – February 28, 2025

