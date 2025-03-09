Episode 63 of Wins of the Week delivers another round of groundbreaking developments that challenge mainstream narratives and demand accountability. From the resounding success of Injection of Truth in Calgary—where top experts exposed critical issues in health and governance—to Florida’s push for a first-of-its-kind law compensating victims of “vaccine” injuries, this week’s wins mark a shift toward justice and transparency. Meanwhile, U.S. aid to Ukraine is on hold as policymakers reassess priorities, and newly uncovered emails reveal disturbing efforts to suppress vital health data in Canada. In legal victories, a young man has been acquitted of hate speech charges, setting a precedent for free expression, while the RCMP launches an investigation into alleged corruption within Alberta Health Services. Additionally, new research challenges prevailing views on gender surgeries, raising pressing ethical concerns. Stay tuned as we break it all down.

Wins of the Week – March 8, 2025

