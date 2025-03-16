In this week’s episode of Wins of the Week, we dive into critical developments that are reshaping the landscape of science, politics, and public health. From Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s pledge to restore scientific integrity at the NIH to RFK Jr.’s ultimatum to Big Food, the tides are turning against corporate and governmental overreach. Legislative efforts across multiple states are challenging long-standing policies on vaccine mandates, Ivermectin access, and pharmaceutical liability. Meanwhile, Utah is set to become the first state to ban fluoride in public water, and the CDC is finally launching a long-overdue study on the link between vaccines and autism. As the battle for truth and accountability intensifies, citizens, doctors, and lawmakers alike are taking bold steps to reclaim medical freedom, scientific transparency, and ethical governance. Stay tuned for the latest victories in this fight for real change.

Measles, MMR shots, and Why We Don’t Need to Panick?

Monday’s WCH Better Way event: Join the event for a live, empowering discussion on the current measles issue, hosted by the World Council for Health. With Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Marivic Villa, Dr James Lyons Weiler, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr Karina Aceveda Whitehouse, Dr Mark Trozzi, Francesca Havens, and Ted Kuntz.

Wins of the Week – March 14, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.