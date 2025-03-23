Welcome to the 65th episode of Wins of the Week, where we bring you the most compelling developments in politics, healthcare, and public advocacy. This week's highlights include major reforms aimed at restoring transparency and accountability across various sectors. HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy has taken a decisive step to close loopholes allowing companies to introduce unvetted ingredients into the U.S. food supply. Meanwhile, President Trump has signed a memorandum to eliminate divisive diversity, equity, and inclusion policies from foreign service positions, emphasizing merit-based recruitment. The Idaho Senate's passage of the ‘Idaho Medical Freedom Act’ signifies a robust defense of medical choice, while calls for the release of classified documents related to 9/11 grow louder. From whistleblowers being promoted for their courage to major legislative shifts, this episode underscores the power of truth and principled action in shaping a better future.

Wins of the Week – March 21, 2025

