In this week's Wins of the Week, we dive into pivotal moments of political courage, citizen-driven reform, and the fight for truth in science and media. From the Senate confirmations of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Marty Makary, to Vivek Ramaswamy’s bold education plan in Ohio, to Trump’s redefinition of carbon dioxide’s role in nature—significant changes are rippling across political and social landscapes. The ongoing struggle for integrity continues as Arizona tackles SNAP reform, media biases are exposed, and Canada’s Bill 7 is revised. Legal victories reaffirm parental rights, while RFK Jr. raises concerns about vaccine policies and viral evolution. As new bills and research challenge old paradigms, this episode highlights the courage and integrity of those striving to make a difference.

Wins of the Week – March 28, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.