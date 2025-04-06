For years, institutions have wrapped themselves in the guise of virtue while crushing dissent, silencing the injured, and enforcing dogmas that demand obedience. But the tide is finally turning. In this explosive episode of Wins of the Week, we highlight a flurry of breakthrough victories—from the University of Michigan axing its $250 million DEI machine to Trump’s executive order purging divisive ideology from Smithsonian museums. RFK Jr. continues his reform blitz, triggering major resignations, tumbling pharma stocks, and launching a CDC sub-agency to investigate vaccine injuries. Meanwhile, states surge ahead with legislation to ban geoengineering, transgender ideology in schools, and inappropriate flags in public institutions. Alberta inches closer to sovereignty, America reclaims medical freedom, and parents are pushing back with power. These are not isolated wins. They are signs of a cultural shift—bold, unapologetic, and long overdue.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Support Dr. Trozzi and his dedicated team in their unwavering fight for truth, justice, and medical ethics! Make a one-time donation today , consider subscribing for exclusive updates, and don’t forget to like and share this post to help us amplify our efforts and push forward together. Every action makes a difference!

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Wins of the Week – April 4, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.