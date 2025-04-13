Welcome to the 68th edition of Wins of the Week, where the global resistance against corruption gains unstoppable momentum. From courtroom victories to cultural shifts, this week showcases the accelerating collapse of narratives that once held nations in fear and submission. States like Alaska, Minnesota, and Idaho are stepping up with bold legislation to protect children, uphold informed consent, and reject coercive medical interventions—including banning mRNA injections. Meanwhile, RFK Jr. is spearheading long-overdue investigations into the causes of autism and the risks of water fluoridation, amplifying the call for transparency and science-based health policy. In the courts, justice is catching up to those who led the COVID-19 response, with criminal referrals filed against high-ranking officials. With each win, we come closer to restoring health, human rights and freedom.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Support Dr. Trozzi and his dedicated team in their unwavering fight for truth, justice, and medical ethics! Make a one-time donation today , consider subscribing for exclusive updates, and don’t forget to like and share this post to help us amplify our efforts and push forward together. Every action makes a difference!

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Wins of the Week – April 11, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.