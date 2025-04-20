From Parliament to the courtroom, a global wave of resistance is rising against medical tyranny, state-funded censorship, and ideological overreach. In this episode of Wins of the Week, we spotlight major breakthroughs in politics, law, and science.

The People’s Party of Canada has made "Axe the Vax" a central campaign issue, backed by molecular virologist and COVID truth-teller Dr. David Speicher, who continues to challenge the “vaccine” narrative with courage and precision. In the U.S., Marco Rubio has shut down the State Department’s censorship office, cutting off a key source of taxpayer-funded information control. Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment affirming parental rights and recognizing biological sex. And from Ontario to Australia, courts are rejecting harmful policies imposed on children under the banners of “health” and “identity.”

The fight is far from over, but the balance is shifting—and it’s shifting toward truth.

Wins of the Week – April 18, 2025

