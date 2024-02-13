Welcome to the latest edition of positive updates that will inspire and uplift you, showcasing the recent progress made in our pursuit of truth and freedom by noble people in Canada and around the world.

Parents in Surrey, BC have filed a complaint with the RCMP accusing BC Education Minister Rachna Singh of violating the Criminal Code by making sexually explicit materials available to children in school libraries, an offence which is punishable by a mandatory jail sentence.” - More info

Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, two of the four men facing conspiracy to commit murder charges linked to the Coutts border blockade in 2022, reached plea deals this week with Crown prosecutors. Both men pled guilty to reduced gun charges and received sentences amounting to the time they spent behind bars since their arrest two years ago. The reduced charges raises serious questions as to the evidence the Crown actually had against these two individuals. - More info

According to a confidential federal report obtained by Conservative MP Larry Brock The Canada Border Services Agency asked the RCMP to investigate criminal charges for fraud and bribery related to the ArriveCan app. Brock read portions of the confidential document compiled by Canada Border Services Agency (into the record of the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates on Feb. 5. The report alleged “serious employee misconduct, so serious that the CBSA required the RCMP to investigate at least two criminal charges: fraud and bribery.” The report alleged an ArriveCan contractor “solicited a bribe.” - More info

The Democracy Fund has announced that charges were dismissed against Derek Reimer on Monday after he was issued a trespass notice and violation ticket for silently praying in Calgary’s Municipal Complex back in March 2023. The prosecution alleged that Reimer was “holding a religious event without a permit,”. The Prosecution cited no prospect of conviction after The Democracy Fund filed a constitutional application. - More info

Families who sued a New York county and two public officials over a 2019 emergency order which banned their unvaccinated children from public spaces during a measles outbreak have reached a settlement, just days before going to trial. Rockland County’s 2019 emergency order prohibited children without measles vaccinations, including those with religious exemptions, from attending school or visiting public places for months, following a measles outbreak in the region. Michael Sussman, the attorney representing the families, said Rockland County will provide $750,000 to the plaintiffs, “to be distributed by us as we choose to do so.” The case was sent to a jury trial in November 2022 after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court decision that ruled the Rockland County public health authorities were justified in issuing the emergency order. - More info