Wins of the Week EP7 With Ted Kuntz
Dr Trozzi and Ted Kuntz (president of Vaccine Choice Canada) share success stories of the past week.
Welcome to the latest edition of positive updates that will inspire and uplift you, showcasing the recent progress made in our pursuit of truth and freedom by noble people in Canada and around the world.
Wins of the Week – February 9, 2024
Legal
Parents in Surrey, BC have filed a complaint with the RCMP accusing BC Education Minister Rachna Singh of violating the Criminal Code by making sexually explicit materials available to children in school libraries, an offence which is punishable by a mandatory jail sentence.” - More info
Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, two of the four men facing conspiracy to commit murder charges linked to the Coutts border blockade in 2022, reached plea deals this week with Crown prosecutors. Both men pled guilty to reduced gun charges and received sentences amounting to the time they spent behind bars since their arrest two years ago. The reduced charges raises serious questions as to the evidence the Crown actually had against these two individuals. - More info
According to a confidential federal report obtained by Conservative MP Larry Brock The Canada Border Services Agency asked the RCMP to investigate criminal charges for fraud and bribery related to the ArriveCan app. Brock read portions of the confidential document compiled by Canada Border Services Agency (into the record of the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates on Feb. 5. The report alleged “serious employee misconduct, so serious that the CBSA required the RCMP to investigate at least two criminal charges: fraud and bribery.” The report alleged an ArriveCan contractor “solicited a bribe.” - More info
The Democracy Fund has announced that charges were dismissed against Derek Reimer on Monday after he was issued a trespass notice and violation ticket for silently praying in Calgary’s Municipal Complex back in March 2023. The prosecution alleged that Reimer was “holding a religious event without a permit,”. The Prosecution cited no prospect of conviction after The Democracy Fund filed a constitutional application. - More info
Families who sued a New York county and two public officials over a 2019 emergency order which banned their unvaccinated children from public spaces during a measles outbreak have reached a settlement, just days before going to trial. Rockland County’s 2019 emergency order prohibited children without measles vaccinations, including those with religious exemptions, from attending school or visiting public places for months, following a measles outbreak in the region.
Michael Sussman, the attorney representing the families, said Rockland County will provide $750,000 to the plaintiffs, “to be distributed by us as we choose to do so.”
The case was sent to a jury trial in November 2022 after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court decision that ruled the Rockland County public health authorities were justified in issuing the emergency order. - More info
A Florida grand jury found that COVID-era lockdowns and mask mandates were unfounded, according to its recently released interim report. At the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the grand jury was tasked with determining whether pharmaceutical companies and other medical organizations “engaged in criminal activity or wrongdoing” in their participation in the rollout of COVID-19 “vaccines.” The main findings of the interim report are the following:
Lockdowns did more harm than good.
Masks are ineffective.
COVID was “statistically almost harmless” to children and most adults.
It is “highly likely” that COVID hospitalization numbers were inflated.
Political
After French farmers stepped up protests earlier in the week, the government promised to extend protections – including better controlling competing imports and giving farmers additional aid. Two of France’s main farming unions agreed to suspend protests and lift road blockades across the country after the government’s concessions. - More info
The European Union has backtracked on some of its green agenda measures in response to the large-scale farmers’ protests. On Tuesday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU will remove the provision to reduce emissions by 90 percent by 2040, as well as its plan to cut pesticide use by 50 percent by 2030. Other concessions include:
Allowing more land for agricultural use
Agreeing to stop telling EU citizens to eat less meat
“Our farmers deserve to be listened to,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Tuesday.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is facing a recall petition that could end her term in office 18 months before the next municipal election. Ms. Gondek has come under fire for a number of public stances including supporting a bylaw that restricted public protests, her repeated attacks on pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom Canadians and calls to defund the police. Mr. Johnston, who initiated the petition said his petition is a bid to “hold these elected officials’ feet to the fire.” “Whether this petition is successful or not, it is my personal goal to make every last councillor uncomfortable to hold office whilst being so unfavourable in the eyes of the people they serve.” - More info
Justin Trudeau (aka John Stetch) Issued an Apology to the Canadian public this week for harm caused by government overreach. The funds for compensation are to come from the politicians, media and public health officials who lied to the public. (Satire) - More info
Robert Kennedy Jr has announced that as President, he will end pharmaceutical advertising on television. This is timely given the disclosure last week that stated that the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t advertise to sell drugs, but to capture news agencies.
The Conservative Party of BC has launched a petition to have Dr. Bonnie Henry fired. We wish them success. - More info
Tucker Carlson has created a media frenzy by simply doing his job by interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hundreds of millions of people got to see and hear Putin without the corporate media filter. Its interesting to watch the resistance in MSM to having conversations with someone like Putin. It affirms how controlled is our media. - More info
Medical
In response to a freedom of information request, the CDC says that it has no records supporting the statement that:
"high vaccination coverage in a population reduces the spread of the virus and helps prevent new variants from emerging." - More info
The All Trials Campaign, which endeavors to have clinical trial registration and reporting of all clinical trials issued a report this week. The report reveals that one in 5 of all clinical trials run by universities in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden between 2016 and 2019 – many funded with public money – have not been made public. They stated that this suppression of medical research betrays trial participants and patients: it wastes precious funds and facilities, and it skews the baseline against which new drugs can be evaluated. - More info
Elizabeth Hart has written an important Substack article that exposes the loss of informed consent in Australia. She documents that it was then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet who broke the principle of voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, when they overruled the original advice provided by Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly against recommending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for care workers. She concludes the vaccine mandates were a political decision, not a medical decision. - More info
Steve Kirsch has compiled a summary of the key pieces of evidence that taken together show that the COVID vaccines are unsafe and that the medical community should not be trusted. - More info
Health officials in the United Kingdom have confessed that the medical-grade masks the government pushed on everyone during COVID are completely useless at protecting people from disease.
The UK Health Security Agency published a report covering an investigation into the medical-grade masks that people used during the "pandemic," including the N95. Scientists looked at a total of 4,371 studies. Researchers were unable to find a single piece of usable scientific evidence to back the wearing of a medical-grade face covering for protection against COVID. - More info}
You two are incredible…..our family can’t thank you enough for the encouragement and honesty that you have shared so we can make the best decisions for our family. ❤️Always sending so much love and support to you both.
Good to hear/see Ted Kuntz & Dr. Trozzi in a :-) Wins of the Week is good for the spirit!