Welcome to the 70th episode of Wins of the Week, where we highlight victories for truth, freedom, and accountability in a world still grappling with the fallout of political overreach, medical tyranny, and cultural manipulation. This week brings groundbreaking legislative action as Minnesota challenges the biotech agenda by moving to classify mRNA injections as bioweapons. In Canada, Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives finally pledge to defend bodily autonomy and resist digital ID schemes. Voices of truth continue to break through, from Jason Christoff’s candid critique of vaccine culture to the BBC’s overdue acknowledgment of COVID-19 "vaccine" injuries. Legal victories reaffirm fundamental freedoms, with courts recognizing the essential right to peaceful assembly. Meanwhile, medical reform advances as Alberta adopts patient-focused healthcare, RFK Jr. targets environmental causes of autism, and the FDA bans toxic food dyes. Across politics, law, and medicine, citizens and leaders alike are pushing back against corruption and reclaiming their rights.

Wins of the Week – April 27, 2025

