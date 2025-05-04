As governments and public institutions continue to lose credibility, the global movement for freedom and accountability is gaining strength. In this week’s episode, we examine Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s bold confrontation with Ottawa, historic new election laws in Alberta and Florida, and a sweeping wave of accountability actions from Tennessee to Europe. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s push for placebo-controlled trials and new transparency at HHS signals a turning point in vaccine oversight. Meanwhile, landmark lawsuits and DOJ investigations are shaking legacy institutions to their core, while citizens continue to drive reform in courts, legislatures, and scientific publishing. This week also brings a reminder that health freedom remains a global struggle—from glyphosate lawsuits to NHS policy reversals. Learn about the critical wins, courageous voices, and growing momentum towards a freer, healthier world.

Wins of the Week – May 2, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.