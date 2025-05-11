Welcome to Episode 72 of Wins of the Week, where we spotlight victories in the fight for truth, transparency, and medical freedom. This week marks a decisive turning point. In Minnesota, lawmakers are advancing a groundbreaking bill to classify mRNA products as weapons of mass destruction—a bold stand against years of pharmaceutical overreach. President Trump has issued an executive order to end taxpayer funding for media outlets in the US that act as ideological mouthpieces rather than neutral reporters. RFK Jr. delivered an important call for parents to reclaim responsibility in the face of medical industry dogma. Meanwhile, the FDA faces mounting criticism for pushing COVID-19 “vaccines” without sufficient clinical data. As momentum builds across the globe, the grip of institutional control is beginning to fracture.

Wins of the Week – May 9, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.