This episode of Wins of the Week marks major advances in the fight against deception, coercion, and institutional overreach. From courtrooms to legislatures, and from small-town councils to international tribunals, truth is finally breaking through the lies. Dr. Aseem Malhotra has been appointed Chief Medical Advisor to MAHA, vowing to end the COVID-19 "vaccine" rollout. RFK Jr. stood firm under Senate pressure and pledged to keep speaking honestly about vaccines. In Alberta, a precedent-setting legal ruling upheld religious rights against unlawful termination. Meanwhile, the EU court ruled that top officials unlawfully withheld Pfizer-related communications, revealing cracks in the wall of secrecy. Acts of grassroots resistance are gaining strength, from protests against ostrich culling in British Columbia to billboard campaigns in New Zealand. These wins are not isolated events. They reflect a growing movement that will not be silenced.

Wins of the Week – May 16, 2025

