This week’s episode of Wins of the Week sees a global wave of justice and reform shaking longstanding systems of abuse, secrecy, and overreach. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took direct aim at the World Health Organization, formally severing ties on the basis of its captured agenda and failed COVID response. In Canada and the U.S., historic legal victories are turning the tide—Pfizer will now face trial in Kansas for deceptive marketing of its COVID-19 “vaccine,” while a Canadian trucker wrongfully prosecuted over the Freedom Convoy has been acquitted on all counts. Meanwhile, the FDA is initiating long-overdue reversals of unsafe policies, including ingestible fluoride for children. As narratives collapse and institutions face scrutiny, the public is reclaiming the ground once lost to authoritarians. What began as isolated resistance is now building into a movement with unstoppable momentum.

Wins of the Week – May 23, 2025

