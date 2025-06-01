In this milestone 75th edition of Wins of the Week, we witness institutional collapse giving way to unexpected justice, long-awaited reversals, and new blueprints for freedom. From the U.S. government terminating nearly $800 million in contracts with Moderna, to the CDC quietly dropping COVID-19 "vaccine" recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women, the manufactured consensus is unraveling. RFK Jr. and President Trump’s MAHA Commission exposes the corporate capture of public health, while Alberta takes a bold stand against sexualized school content. In courtrooms and state legislatures, truth is winning: there are defamation trials against political parties, a case of billboard censorship has been overturned, and geoengineering has been criminalized in Florida. Whether it’s grassroots farmers standing firm or entire nations severing ties with globalist regimes, one theme remains constant: the corrupt are losing their grip.

Wins of the Week – May 30, 2025

