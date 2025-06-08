This week’s episode of Wins of the Week highlights a rising wave of resistance and reform across North America. From Florida’s new gold and silver tender laws, to Alberta’s growing independence movement and Canada’s unraveling COVID “vaccine” narratives, positive developments are occurring. In law, parents and citizens are pushing back—whether fighting school board censorship or defending children’s rights in the face of ideological overreach. In medicine, cracks are widening in the credibility of captured institutions as suppressed data finally comes to light. Meanwhile, powerful statements from public leaders, doctors, and ordinary Canadians are igniting conversations once silenced. The systems built on coercion and deception are being exposed, and a new culture of accountability is rising. Truth, freedom, and sovereignty are finally breaking through longstanding corruption and tyranny.

Wins of the Week – June 6, 2025

