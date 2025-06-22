Welcome to the 78th episode of Wins of the Week, where the tide of truth continues to rise. From Alberta’s by-election momentum to the sweeping rejection of gender ideology in U.S. policy, citizens and leaders across the globe are asserting common sense, medical ethics, and democratic control. This week, Hungary takes a stand against the EU’s open borders agenda, while New Hampshire strengthens parental rights in education. In health news, RFK Jr. appoints credible experts to overhaul the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, demanding gold-standard science and proper safety data before new “vaccine” recommendations. Meanwhile, Denis Rancourt’s new study challenges the entire COVID narrative, arguing excess deaths were caused not by a virus—but by the response. Discover this week’s victories and help us keep pushing forward towards the restoration of truth, rights, and integrity.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Support Dr. Trozzi and his dedicated team in their unwavering fight for truth, justice, and medical ethics! Make a one-time donation today , consider subscribing for exclusive updates, and don’t forget to like and share this post to help us amplify our efforts and push forward together. Every action makes a difference!

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

Wins of the Week – June 21, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.