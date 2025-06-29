From a shifting vaccine landscape to free speech victories and seismic policy debates, this week delivers powerful moments of accountability and clarity. The CDC’s advisory committee on childhood vaccines began its two-day meeting with a call for transparency and cumulative safety review, pushing back on the divisive “pro” and “anti” vaccine labels that have long poisoned public discourse. Meanwhile, Robert Kennedy directly challenged the media’s failure to scrutinize thimerosal, exposing its ties to pharmaceutical interests. In Canada, the resignation of Dr. Theresa Tam is welcome, but brings new concerns. Legal battles from Billboard Chris’s free speech triumph to ICAN’s success in West Virginia show how ordinary citizens are reclaiming power from entrenched institutions. This week, we highlight voices refusing to be silenced, from parents defending their children’s medical rights to those demanding truth in science, medicine, and government.

Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025

Dr. Trozzi’s Summer Sovereignty Tour is coming to Combermere! Join us this Thursday, July 3rd, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM (and beyond) at the Combermere Community Centre, located at 1095 Farmers Road, Combermere, Ontario.

The venue is just 30 minutes north of Bancroft and 90 minutes from Belleville. Admission is free. All are welcome to attend this important and inspiring event.

Wins of the Week – June 28, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.