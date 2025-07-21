Jason Christoff returns as co-host for the 82nd episode of Wins of the Week, bringing his powerful, psychology-informed perspective to the global fight for freedom. This week, in a bold assertion of national sovereignty, the United States formally rejected the World Health Organization’s amendments to the International Health Regulations—measures that would have allowed the unelected agency to impose global lockdowns and override constitutional protections. Israel followed suit, and the U.S. further distanced itself by withdrawing financial support from GAVI, the public-private vaccine alliance closely aligned with the WHO. Meanwhile, lawmakers like Rep. Thomas Massie are working to repeal the PREP Act, seeking to restore the right of Americans to pursue justice when harmed by government-backed medical procedures. Across the world, citizens are reclaiming their voice and taking action. Caution is still warranted, but there are great victories to celebrate.

Wins of the Week – July 18, 2025

