This week’s Wins of the Week highlights a powerful surge across politics, law, medicine, and culture. In the U.S., new legislation means schools that deny parents the right to religious exemptions from vaccine mandates will lose funding, while federal lawsuits are finally forcing the CDC to try to justify its childhood vaccine schedule. Canada, too, is seeing breakthroughs—Randy Hillier’s anti-lockdown protest charges have been dropped, vindicating constitutional rights to peaceful assembly. In health, the CDC’s restructured vaccine advisory committee is now addressing long-ignored safety issues, with figures like Retsef Levi and Martin Kulldorff pressing urgent questions on risks and transparency. Meanwhile, citizens and doctors are exposing medical corruption, government waste, and the assault on children. These victories make it clear: the tide of resistance is turning into a force for accountability and positive change. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

