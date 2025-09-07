This 89th edition of Wins of the Week brings another round of breakthroughs in the fight for freedom, truth, and sovereignty. Florida has moved to eliminate all vaccine mandates, with Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo affirming that government has no right to dictate what people inject into their bodies. At the same time, President Trump is demanding that Pfizer release hidden internal data on its COVID products. In Canada, entrenched figures like Paul Offit are being pushed aside as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. restructures vaccine oversight, while grassroots groups such as React19 pressure the CDC to finally acknowledge the injured. From Australia’s mass rejection of immigration policies to Canadians pushing back against censorship and overreach, this week highlights a growing global momentum: the truth cannot be contained forever. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – September 6, 2025

