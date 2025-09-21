Jason Christoff joins as co-host for the 91st episode of Wins of the Week, once again offering his sharp insights and perspectives. In Canada, Chrystia Freeland’s resignation signals cracks in the political establishment that once enforced unjustified mandates. Cullen McDonald’s courtroom victory establishes that Canadians cannot be criminally prosecuted simply for attending peaceful protests, a crucial precedent defending freedom of assembly and expression against government overreach. At the same time, revelations continue to shake medicine: once-hidden studies reveal that vaccinated children experience higher rates of chronic illness, while peer-reviewed research warns of systemic harm from the COVID “vaccines.” This week shows how efforts to protect natural health and expose technocratic control are fueling the momentum towards accountability, sovereignty, and renewal. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – Sept 19, 2025

