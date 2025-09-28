Episode 92 of Wins of the Week highlights political, legal, and medical victories that signal a major shift in the global fight for truth and freedom. Alberta has rejected Ottawa’s gun confiscation program, while the Supreme Court has intervened to protect ostrich farmers in British Columbia, proving that political resistance can still make some difference. In the United States, long-silenced environmental causes of autism are finally being investigated, shattering decades of establishment denial. At the same time, Google has been forced to admit that federal officials pressured them into censoring lawful speech, confirming what many already knew. On the medical front, Trump and federal health leaders are exposing aluminum toxicity in “vaccines” and driving a long-overdue reckoning with pharmaceutical practices. Japan’s public has also turned decisively, with a near-total rejection of mRNA “vaccines” and mass demands to end the program. Around the world, censorship is collapsing, accountability is advancing, and truth is breaking through.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Support Dr. Trozzi and his dedicated team in their unwavering fight for truth, justice, and medical ethics! Make a one-time donation today , consider subscribing for exclusive updates, and don’t forget to like and share this post to help us amplify our efforts and push forward together. Every action makes a difference!

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

The Three Big C’s Florida Conference

On October 2nd, Venice, Florida we will be addressing The Three Big C’s: Courage, Censorship, and Cancer.

Why is cancer a $200 billion industry… yet patients and families are still suffering? Because real healing doesn’t come from creating lifelong customers. At this powerful gathering, we’re pulling back the curtain on the truths the Pharma Cartel doesn’t want you to hear — and honoring Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, for his extraordinary courage in defending freedom and standing against medical mandates.

Featuring:

Dr. Joseph Ladapo

Dr. William Makis

Dr. Mark Trozzi

Brianna Ladapo ND

Dr. Marivic Villa

Event Details:

For more information and to buy tickets: (Click Here)

Highlights

These two events held in Calgary were excellent and involved many truth and freedom heroes:

Reclaiming Canada Conference 2025 hosted by WeUnify (Watch the Event)

JCCF Awards dinner

Wins of the Week – Sept 27, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.