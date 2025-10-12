Wins of the Week Ep94 with Ted Kuntz
Global freedom movements, medical truth, and moral restoration gain unstoppable momentum worldwide
A shifting world order is taking shape as grassroots movements and sovereign leaders expose the failures of globalist systems. From Trump’s unprecedented Gaza peace deal to Alberta’s escalating sovereignty push, the political center can no longer contain the demands of people reclaiming self-determination. In Canada, MLA Tara Armstrong’s “Protecting Minors from Gender Transition Act” ignited fierce debate over the rights of children and parents, while in the UK millions united to reject digital ID control. Legally, a historic tribunal declared mRNA injections to be weapons of mass destruction, a judgment that may redefine international law. Meanwhile, MAHA’s triumph over corporate food control signals a moral and nutritional awakening, and OSHA’s hidden policies on “vaccine” injuries continue to unravel. Around the world, truth and accountability are rising, proving that no structure built on deception can endure forever. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!
Introduction
While the sentencing of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber was significantly less than the seven and eight years requested by the Ontario Crown, even one day of house arrest is too much. Lich and Barber should be celebrated as Canadian heroes for standing up to defend our rights and freedoms. This decision will be appealed.
From My Travels:
We The People Health and Wellness Center, plus photos from the bunker and meeting rooms built for General Flynn.
Wins of the Week – Oct 11, 2025
Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.
