This week saw powerful wins in the global struggle for truth and freedom. YouTube’s restoration of Sayer Ji’s channels signals cracks in the wall of censorship, while protests across the United Kingdom unite millions against digital ID tyranny. In Canada and abroad, courageous individuals such as pastors, veterans, doctors, and scientists continue to expose lies, defend ethical principles, and uphold the rule of law. Courts are being challenged, media narratives are collapsing, and medical orthodoxy faces mounting scrutiny as new studies link the COVID-19 “vaccines” to serious neuropsychiatric disorders. From Austria’s rejection of gender ideology to Florida’s move to protect children from medical abuse, sanity is beginning to return. Each of these victories reminds us that truth will not be passively granted by institutions, but must be reclaimed by pushing back against deception and control. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – Oct 25, 2025

