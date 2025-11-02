This week brings clear signs of progress towards truth and freedom. In Alberta, tens of thousands rallied for independence and the right to self-determination, while Premier Danielle Smith introduced legislation to block international agreements not approved by the province. Across North America, courts are reopening cases that challenge government overreach, censorship, and unlawful mandates. A U.S. appeals court has reinstated a challenge to the military’s COVID-19 “vaccine” policy, affirming that constitutional rights cannot be suspended under the banner of public health. Meanwhile, new research continues to expose the harms and deception behind the “safe and effective” narrative, with studies linking multiple childhood “vaccines” to autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. Citizens, doctors, and journalists are refusing to back down, ensuring accountability is upheld where institutions have failed to do so. What began as isolated acts of resistance has become a global stand for truth and freedom. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – Nov 1, 2025

