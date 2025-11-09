Jason Christoff returns as co-host this week, bringing his powerful insights on psychological conditioning. Around the world, the movement for truth and freedom continues to build momentum. In Quebec, a bold new Constitution marks a step toward self-determination, and Danielle Smith and others are urging Ottawa to uphold justice through the notwithstanding clause. In the United States, Senator Rand Paul is demanding transparency from intelligence agencies over their role in the origins of COVID-19, while in Canada, legal battles for rights and accountability are gaining strength. Furthering this global call for reform, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling for a ban on mercury in all vaccines. Change is happening and integrity is being restored. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

We cannot carry this mission forward without you. Your support fuels our research, amplifies public awareness, and powers grassroots movements driving real, lasting change. To contribute, consider a paid Substack subscription or making a one time donation today.

Make a one-time donation

Credits

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

Follow Jason Christoff on X and at his website to learn about psychological manipulation, and the path to sovereignty. He also has a new documentary called Planet Mind Control. Watch the trailer here: (Click Here)

Wins of the Week – Nov 8, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.