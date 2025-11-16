Welcome to the 99th episode of Wins of the Week, where truth continues to pierce the deceptive narratives that once governed public perception. This week shows how rapidly the old systems are losing their authority. The United States is preparing to revoke the visa of the CCDH’s chief executive, a move that exposes the foreign influence behind censorship campaigns targeting Americans. The International Olympic Committee is moving toward a full ban on biological men in women’s sports, overcoming the ideological pressure that dominated recent years. Ireland is preparing to mandate cash acceptance in essential services, a significant step against financial control schemes. And in health, Florida’s push to eliminate all vaccine mandates reflects a broader awakening, as trust in the COVID “vaccine” narrative continues to collapse. Together these moves reveal a world steadily rejecting illegitimate authority and reclaiming the foundations of freedom. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

