This week, the movement for truth and sovereignty surged across continents. In Brussels, leaders unveiled Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA)—a landmark initiative to restore health freedom, scientific integrity, and cultural vitality across the continent. Inspired by this momentum, nations worldwide are building new alliances rooted in transparency, evidence, and human rights. In Canada, leaders continue to defend constitutional freedoms and provincial independence, while legal victories strengthen medical privacy and protect freedom of conscience. In the United States, independent researchers and filmmakers are exposing suppressed data behind failed “vaccine” policies, and states are enacting measures to safeguard the environment and public health. Globally, citizens and scientists alike are demanding accountability and calling for moratoriums on dangerous technologies. Truth is breaking through deception, and the spirit of sovereignty is rising once again. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – Oct 18, 2025

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.