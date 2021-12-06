Today we have four important new resources from the World Council for Health:

an initial statement regarding the omicron variant, a official statement regarding lock downs, a guide for detoxifying the spike proteins within covid injection victims, and insights to help persons considering more covid injections.

Also, here is the agenda for today’s General Assembly meeting at 2 PM EST (Toronto time) which includes cutting edge covid science, and cutting edge legal stratagem to stop the criminal covid enterprise and the assault on mankind: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom

The World Council for Health's statement on Omicron:

“World Council for Health (WCH) stands in opposition to the widespread scaremongering as a result of the discovery of the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) SARS-CoV-2 variant. According to available evidence, the variant is not of more concern than any others. WCH recognizes that all viruses mutate and that natural immunity offers better protection against viral mutations than the Covid-19 inoculations. We caution against the reinstatement of lockdowns and other unnecessary measures that have not been proven to slow the spread of the virus. These measures have been shown to cause undue harm.”

About Omicron

The World Council for Health Statement on Lock Downs:

“World Council for Health (WCH) is strongly opposed to the use of lockdowns as a tool to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Lockdowns, shelter-in-place orders, and mobility restrictions have been shown to do more harm than good. According to basic epidemiological theory, lockdowns do not lend to a reduction in cases over the long run nor have they ever successfully led to the eradication of a disease. It is especially counterproductive to use lockdowns outside of the initial stage of a pandemic.”

Statement on Lockdowns

Spike Protein Detoxification Guide

Under genetic manipulation, injection victims begin producing the coronavirus toxic spike protein within days. For most people high levels persist in the blood for about one month. We do not recommend these injections, but also want to help anyone coerced or choosing to have the injections. Start the detoxification as soon as possible, even before the injections:

“This is an evolving guide with emerging information on how to clear viral and vaccine-induced spike proteins from the body. The lists of herbal and other medicines and supplements have been compiled in a collaboration between international doctors, scientists, and holistic medical practitioners. As Covid-19 infections, Covid-19 vaccines, and the issue of spike protein harms are new, this guide is informed by established and emerging medical research as well as the clinical experience of international medical doctors and holistic health practitioners; it will evolve as new evidence emerges. The patent-free medicines and supplements included may have differing availability around the world.”

Spike Protein Detox Guide

Booster "Vaccines"

If someone you know has already been jabbed and is considering more Covid-19 experimental injections or “boosters”, please encourage them to learn more and make a most informed decision. Here is a great resource for that process: