Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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Tip's avatar
Tip
3h

I am a monthly donor. I appreciate the hard step you took with your career to help spread the message of safety .🇨🇦

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Theri Berends's avatar
Theri Berends
1m

I'm not able to help financially but i will continue to share to my fb timeline and email to friends and family that unfortunately took the shots. Thank you Dr. Trozzi for all you and your team are doing for Canada and the world xoxo.

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