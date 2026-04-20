Your Support Is Saving Lives — Help Us Reach More
Expanding independent research, public education, and real-world solutions to protect and restore health worldwide
Introduction
Since the onset of Covid-19 six years ago, I have devoted my life, resources, and career to advancing independent research, public education, and global advocacy. This work has helped inform millions, support frontline initiatives, and contribute to developing real solutions for those affected. As this mission grows, so does the need to reach more people with critical information and support. Please consider supporting me and my growing team as we continue this work and expand our impact on health and patient rights.
If you value this work, your support directly fuels its continuation and expansion. Your donations and paid subscriptions make it possible to advance research, produce educational content, support global advocacy efforts, and develop accessible health solutions.
I am a monthly donor. I appreciate the hard step you took with your career to help spread the message of safety .🇨🇦
I'm not able to help financially but i will continue to share to my fb timeline and email to friends and family that unfortunately took the shots. Thank you Dr. Trozzi for all you and your team are doing for Canada and the world xoxo.