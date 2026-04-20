Introduction

Since the onset of Covid-19 six years ago, I have devoted my life, resources, and career to advancing independent research, public education, and global advocacy. This work has helped inform millions, support frontline initiatives, and contribute to developing real solutions for those affected. As this mission grows, so does the need to reach more people with critical information and support. Please consider supporting me and my growing team as we continue this work and expand our impact on health and patient rights.

If you value this work, your support directly fuels its continuation and expansion. Your donations and paid subscriptions make it possible to advance research, produce educational content, support global advocacy efforts, and develop accessible health solutions.

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