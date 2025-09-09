I’m encouraged to see the old academic towers finally echoing the warnings many of us shared early on, often at great personal cost, about the medical assault and misrepresented injection campaigns.

We must pray the perpetrators of these COVID crimes are not gearing up for a second wave of profit, this time by treating the cancers they helped cause. They must face justice, not enjoy rewards.

After a 2022 World Council for Health meeting, I released a 4½-minute cancer alert warning of the post-injection cancer surge now unfolding worldwide. This was one reason I stepped away from everything to help stop the rollout. I explained this more fully early on in This is Not a Vaccine.

Thanks to Nic Hulscher for raising awareness of this story, the researchers behind the latest study, La Pointe Critique, and all the courageous medical professionals who have stood for truth. Their sacrifices matter.

The truth is rising. Stay the course.

Translated from the original French publication in La Pointe Critique (read original). While the translation may not be perfect, we have done our best to faithfully preserve the original meaning.

mRNA COVID Vaccines May Cause Cancer in 17 Distinct Ways, According to Over 100 Studies

A portion of the scientific community raised the alarm more than four years ago about the cancer risks linked to mRNA COVID injections. Today, data from the scientific literature suggest these injections may have the potential to induce, accelerate, or reactivate cancers through 17 different mechanisms.

Is mass COVID vaccination at the root of an explosion in cancer cases, as many scientists claim, some of whom had predicted it as early as May 2021? A group of French oncologists published an op-ed two years ago in which they categorically rejected this hypothesis:

"To date, no warning signal has been published indicating an increased incidence or risk of rapid cancer progression following COVID-19 vaccination or any other vaccination."

Today, however, they report being faced with a tsunami of aggressive, fast-growing cancers, particularly among young people, for which they say there is no rational explanation:

We are seeing a lightning-fast rise in pancreatic cancer without having the slightest idea why. Did something happen? We don't know. The entire world, the entire field of oncology, is asking the same question. [...] The system that allows us to understand cancer is failing. Prof. Khayat, co-founder of the InCA (French National Cancer Institute)

If Professor Khayat is being consistent, he cannot theoretically exclude the possibility that vaccination could be at the origin of this explosion in cancer cases, especially considering that:

The phenomenon is extremely recent, according to his own previous statements It affects the entire planet — particularly populations who were pressured to get injected in order to maintain social participation or who aggressively promoted vaccination (such as influencers) It appears to follow an entirely new logic.

It behaves like a substance used for the first time in humans, of which only part of the composition is known, and whose impact on cancer was not evaluated prior to its mass deployment.

In March of this year, epidemiologist Nicolas Huscher identified 10 ways in which mRNA COVID injections can cause cancer. That list, based on a study published in December 2023 in the journal Cureus, could now be expanded to 17 mechanisms, based on over 100 scientific studies (non-exhaustive).

1. Genome Instability

The risk of vaccine RNA integrating into the genome of vaccinated individuals was confirmed in 2021 by a series of studies[3],[4],[5]. Insertional mutagenesis induced by DNA integration causes frameshift mutations, which lead to the production of abnormal proteins that can result in cancer.

The European Medicines Agency continues to claim that mRNA vaccines cannot penetrate the cell nucleus, as this integration would require an enzyme (reverse transcriptase) that, according to them, is absent from human cells. However, this claim is not backed by any evidence and was refuted in June 2021. In July 2023, this phenomenon was observed in mice, where a single mRNA injection led to genetic modification[6]. More recently, vaccine-induced spike protein has been found in tumors of vaccinated patients[7], suggesting potential genomic integration — the most feared consequence of which is cancer development.

This hypothesis was revived in mid-April by scientists at the biomolecular research lab Neo7Bioscience and researchers from the University of North Texas[8]. The molecular data they collected suggest that vaccine-derived RNA may be reverse-transcribed into the host genome, permanently altering gene regulation. Their findings also reveal carcinogenic signs and evidence of immune system collapse.

2. Immune Evasion

The spike protein (S2) inhibits several tumor suppressor genes (p53, BRCA1/2, RB1)[9],[10],[11] by binding to them, allowing cancerous cells to evade detection and destruction by the immune system. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher refers to this as an “oncogenic reversal.”

The first study demonstrating this interference between the spike protein and the p53 protein — also known as the “guardian of the genome” — was published in October 2021 by Jiang et al.[12]. The study was retracted in May 2022 under the direction of Anthony Fauci’s NIH. A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was filed to obtain email communications related to this retraction, but the NIH continues to withhold 490 pages of correspondence.

These findings were later confirmed in vitro by Zhang and El-Deiry in 2024[13], and one month later, confirmed in vivo[14].

3. Impaired DNA Repair Mechanism

The vaccine-induced spike protein causes genomic alterations and inhibits the DNA repair system (as shown by Jiang, Zhang, and El-Deiry). This repair mechanism normally activates when the body is under stress, in order to prevent mutations that could lead to cancer and to correct errors affecting oncogenes or tumor suppressor genes. Its impairment leads to immunodeficiency, which is described as "a direct pathway to cancer[15]."

The strategic sequence of the spike protein, patented in 2016 by Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, is believed to target a gene (MSH3)[16], whose alteration results in defective DNA repair[17]. The pathways through which the spike protein inhibits this mechanism are detailed in a paper by Başaran et al.[18], published last April.

4. Chronic Inflammation

The lipid nanoparticles[19],[20] used to deliver the vaccine mRNA trigger massive secretion of inflammatory proteins[21],[22],[23],[24] (a cytokine storm), paving the way for the emergence of cancer stem cells. These cells can potentially develop throughout the body, including in blood stem cells[25], due to the widespread biodistribution of the spike protein[26],[27]. The pathogenicity of the spike protein has been described in detail in three literature reviews[28],[29],[30] and in over 320 studies. This inflammation can lead to T cell exhaustion, rendering them incapable of eliminating cancer cells.

Grok AI confirms that the injections cause acute inflammation, which it claims resolves within a few days (according to Bergamaschi and Ogata) and is comparable to that of other vaccines. It states that chronic inflammation requires prolonged stimulation, and that "vaccine-induced spike production is time-limited (mRNA is degraded within a few days, spike protein within a few weeks), making chronic inflammation unlikely."

However, this claim is contradicted by a series of studies[31], including four recent ones in which spike protein was found in blood plasma up to 709 days after injection[32] (245 days[33] or 12 months[34] in other studies), and up to 17 months[35] in the tissues and organs of Japanese women, particularly in the brain. More than four years after the initial injections, the truth is no one really knows whether the body ever stops producing it.

5. Immune System Dysregulation

mRNA vaccination leads to suppression of T cells (lymphopenia)[36] and inhibition of type I interferon responses[37], which play a crucial role in cancer surveillance and control of tumor proliferation. These changes result in impaired innate immunity[38],[39],[40],[41] and reprogramming of the adaptive immune response[42],[43]. Dysregulation of the immune system in the central nervous system has also been reported[44].

In the context of COVID-19 vaccination, this inhibition is designed to ensure proper synthesis of spike proteins and reduce immune activation. However, it has been shown that the addition of 100% N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to mRNA vaccines in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis, whereas unmodified mRNA vaccines did not produce such effects. This suggests that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could potentially facilitate cancer development. See: Rubio-Casillas et al., Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer? https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2024.131427.

Grok AI cites a 2020 study[45] by Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, which claims that mRNA vaccines induce strong and lasting CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses, detectable within days of vaccination, thereby contradicting the idea of long-term, generalized immunosuppression.

However, Pfizer’s own clinical data show a decrease in T lymphocytes between 6 to 8 days post-vaccination in 45% to 46% of participants[46], and this effect is now known to worsen over time.

6. RNA Disruption

The vaccine mRNA is a modified form of messenger RNA designed to increase its stability and protein production. The technique used by Pfizer and Moderna (codon optimization) disrupts microRNAs, which play a crucial role in regulating cell proliferation and cell death, including that of cancer cells[47],[48].

A 2021 study[49] showed that the vaccine-induced spike protein is transported in vesicles (exosomes) containing microRNAs. Through these microRNAs, the spike protein interferes with interferon signaling and thus inhibits natural immunity by disrupting cellular processes such as cell proliferation and tumor surveillance.

7. Activation of Oncogenic Pathways

The spike protein is suspected of indirectly activating several pathways that play a key role in tumor growth, cell proliferation, and survival (such as MAPK and PI3K/AKT/mTOR[50],[51],[52]). It is also believed to elevate interleukin-6 (IL-6), a pro-inflammatory marker involved in immune response, inflammation, tumor growth, metastasis progression, and resistance to immunotherapy. Chronic elevation of IL-6 is associated with inflammation that, in certain contexts, may promote cancer development.

Grok AI notes that no study has formally established a direct link between these disruptions and cancer. However, a recent study[53] found metabolic evidence of oncogenic pathway activation — including the PI3K/mTOR pathway — in patients who developed leukemia within weeks of receiving a second or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

8. Tumor Microenvironment

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) accumulate in tissues through the Enhanced Permeability and Retention (EPR) effect, which is characterized by increased permeability of tumor blood vessels and prolonged retention of nanoparticles in tumor tissue. As a result, LNPs may accelerate the spread of cancer cells[54][55], potentially explaining the phenomenon of “turbo cancer” described by pathologists and oncologists, and observed in a mouse study[56].

Could such acceleration of a pathogenic process also apply to other diseases induced by the spike protein? In fact, Swedish researchers demonstrated in 2023 that the spike protein can not only induce Alzheimer’s disease, but may also reduce its incubation period by 80%[57], effectively triggering a novel form of “turbo Alzheimer’s.”

9. Reactivation of Dormant Cancers

Changes in the tumor microenvironment induced by inflammation associated with COVID-19 or vaccination may affect cancer reawakening and metastatic relapse[58].

Patients who had been cancer-free for many years are suddenly experiencing aggressive and explosive relapses shortly after receiving COVID-19 booster doses. These cases show very rapid tumor growth following the booster. These “turbo cancers” appear more quickly and with greater virulence than what we would normally expect, even in patients who had been stable for years. Public health authorities remain reluctant to acknowledge this correlation. This phenomenon is being observed globally in regions where mRNA vaccines have been administered. — Prof. Ian Brighthope, The Great Debate: Port Hedland vs. the Prime Minister, November 29, 2024.

The ability of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to fuse multiple cells[59],[60],[61] may help explain the cascade of complications caused by COVID-19, including cancer. The formation of syncytia (multi-nucleated cell clusters) resulting from this fusion may contribute to cancer development or progression, especially in cases of pre-existing lesions. It may also play a role in the formation of metastases and in the recurrence of cancers previously in remission, according to former Yale University professor Yuri Lazebnik[62].

It is worth noting that ivermectin — whose effectiveness against COVID-19 has been confirmed by over 100 studies — has numerous antitumor effects[63]. These include inhibition of cancer stem cells, tumor proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenic activity, acceleration of programmed cancer cell death, and reversal of multi-drug resistance. Notably, it can inhibit the formation of syncytia induced during spike protein–mediated cell fusion[64].

Ivermectin, which was awarded a Nobel Prize in 2006, has an exceptional safety profile, including in children and pregnant women, making it a World Health Organization–designated essential medicine. Why was it not authorized, while nothing was known about the efficacy, safety, or cancer-causing potential of the mRNA injections? Sooner or later, this question must be asked.

10. Impaired Immune Surveillance

Modified mRNA makes tumor cells "invisible" by blocking the activation of frontline immune system receptors known as Toll-like receptors (TLRs).

Karikó and Weissman, the two scientists behind Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, explained as early as 2005[65] that synthetic modification of RNA through the addition of m1Ψ (N1-methyl-pseudouridine) — for which they later received the Nobel Prize in Medicine — partially disables this immune shield by blocking the natural RNA’s ability to activate primary dendritic cells. One of the key functions of these dendritic cells is to detect or "flag" pathogens, especially cancer cells, and trigger a targeted immune response.

These results were confirmed in 2015[66] and again in 2016[67]. The 2016 study also showed that synthetic mRNA is no more effective than natural RNA, while increasing toxicity (elevated cytokines, neutrophilia), particularly through activation of myeloid cells in the blood and spleen — a process that may reflect carcinogenic activity.

A 2021 study[68] further confirmed that Toll-like receptors can act as a double-edged sword, potentially worsening the very diseases they are meant to prevent when TLR responses are dysregulated.

11. Frameshift Mutations

The modified mRNA used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines produces an abnormal immune response when translated. In one-third of cases, the vaccine mRNA produces a “nonsense” or unknown protein, different from the intended spike protein. This study[69] was published in January 2024. The authors acknowledge that if these translation errors are not corrected in the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines, they will pose a major safety concern. However, they claim that this discovery does not undermine the overall safety of the technology.

Another team of researchers[70], in contrast, issued a much more critical assessment in June of this major flaw in the mRNA platform:

Modified mRNAs [...] are not suitable for clinical use due to their persistent, potentially permanent, and immune-stimulating nature. [...] The prolonged presence of mRNA encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein leads to dangerously extended exposure to an unlimited dose of this pathogenic protein, and must therefore be re-evaluated for continued use in humans.

12. Multiple Injections

Repeated exposure to synthetic mRNA and vaccine-induced spike protein leads to immune system exhaustion[71]. This immunosuppression — likely caused by codon optimization and by the mechanism of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)[72],[73], which was suspected as early as the clinical trials — is marked by a class switch in antibodies (to IgG4)[74],[75],[76], now extensively documented.

This catastrophic alteration of the immune response, not observed after heterologous vaccination or with DNA vaccines (Irrgang), leads to immune tolerance — where pathogens are no longer recognized as threats. This contributes to increased reinfections[77],[78] and heightened susceptibility to cancer[79],[80],[81],[82],[83].

It is worth noting that, as of today, the Peter McCullough Foundation has identified at least seven studies[84],[85],[86],[87],[88],[89],[90] demonstrating negative efficacy of the injections.

13. DNA Contamination in Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain unauthorized plasmid DNA[91],[92],[93],[94], and its form — a circular double-stranded structure — makes it “replication competent,” meaning it can theoretically integrate into the genome and thus potentially induce cancer in vaccinated individuals.

We have published numerous articles on this discovery, which has now been confirmed by ten independent research teams[95] worldwide. The most recent confirmation comes from Dr. Soňa Peková, a molecular geneticist commissioned by the Slovak government[96].

The reported DNA quantities are staggering, reaching up to 500 times the limit set by the European Medicines Agency. This level of contamination suggests that genomic integration could occur spontaneously, significantly increasing the risk of cancer.

14. Oncogenic SV40 DNA Sequences in the Pfizer Injection

The addition of strategic SV40 sequences, commonly used in genetics to "hack" the cell nucleus[97], dramatically increases the ability of mRNA to integrate into the genome.

Although banned by the FDA, Pfizer eventually admitted to using SV40 sequences in its vaccine, but the company claims they pose no health risk. However, the carcinogenicity of SV40 — already extensively documented — was confirmed again in October by a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine[98].

Further concern was raised by a recent study[99] involving individuals vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna injections, in which tumor antigens were found exclusively in the blood of Pfizer vaccine recipients, suggesting a possible link to cancer.

According to Dr. Kevin McKernan, who first revealed this discovery, all Pfizer vaccines — including adult, pediatric, monovalent, and bivalent formulations — may be implicated in this breach, which originated from a change in the production method[100] after regulatory approval, made to meet the industrial demands of the pandemic context.

Professor Angus Dalgleish, one of the world’s leading oncologists, noted that SV40 is the very substance cancer researchers inject into mice to induce cancer when they want to test chemotherapy.

Given Pfizer’s near-monopoly on the global cancer treatment market, could the company truly have been unaware of this risk? The answer is no — and despite collapsing demand for vaccines, it has not changed its formulation.

15. Dysregulation of the Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS)

The vaccine-induced spike protein causes overactivation of a key receptor (AT1R) in the renin-angiotensin system, which plays a central role in cell multiplication. This overactivation promotes vascularization, thereby facilitating tumor growth, and generates oxidative stress that is harmful to cells.

Dr. Jean-Marc Sabatier[101] warned as early as March 2020 about the consequences of this physiological disruption. He pointed out that it causes an imbalance between the innate and adaptive immune responses and predicted that it could lead to the development of numerous cancers.

16. Destruction of the Microbiome

mRNA “vaccines” destroy bifidobacteria in the microbiome (gut flora), which plays a key role in cancer regulation and response to anticancer therapies. A groundbreaking study published by Dr. Sabine Hazan[102] in 2022 showed that mRNA COVID vaccination severely depletes bifidobacteria in the gut microbiome — a loss also observed in patients with invasive cancer.

The harmful impact of the injections on the microbiome appears further confirmed by the recent discovery of spike protein in a colon tumor biopsy from a patient who received the Pfizer vaccine.

17. Increased Resistance to Treatment

The viral — and potentially vaccine-induced — spike protein extends the survival of cancer cells following exposure to chemotherapy. This result was demonstrated in 2024 by S. Zhang and W.S. El-Deiry. Although the current evidence relates to the viral spike protein, the authors believe that this disruption of the immune response — closely linked to p53 gene inhibition and impaired DNA damage response — may be exacerbated by repeated injections (boosters) and by the massive quantities of spike protein produced.

To this catastrophic picture[103], one could add the likely presence of hidden genes within the injections, whose effects on health are entirely unpredictable. Unfortunately, there is no proof of safety for these injections, as their carcinogenic potential was never evaluated in any trial, and, to our knowledge, no study has demonstrated that the injections cannot induce, reactivate, or accelerate cancer.

A large-scale clinical trial launched in Australia in 2021 aimed to answer this question. It was abruptly shut down without explanation by Australian authorities, who are now reportedly preparing to illegally destroy millions of collected biological tissue samples.

Another deeply troubling fact: several countries have reported the existence of highly toxic Pfizer batches, suggesting the company may have produced vaccines with three different toxicity levels. Cancer clusters have recently emerged in multiple hospitals in the United States and Australia. One of the affected nurses had received a vaccine from one of these high-risk batches — the very batch where the highest levels of residual DNA were detected.

Has the current global cancer epidemic — which no one now seriously denies — been foreseen in advance as part of a real-world trial of a technology that the pharmaceutical industry has massively backed despite its disastrous failure[104], and into which it has already poured such colossal investments that turning back is no longer an option?

That is the view of the husband of a nurse who died of cancer just months after receiving the vaccine to avoid losing her job. He has filed a legal complaint for premeditated poisoning.

References

To view the references for this article translation, click here.

