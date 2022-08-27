Source

About the speakers:

The first speaker is Vera Sharav. She is a holocaust survivor who was imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp at 3 1/2 years old. She lost her family, but survived. She is not delusional; for instance here is WEF brain Noah Harari.

The next speaker is my respected friend, founder, and fellow steering committee member of the World Council for Health, Dr Tess Lawrie.

Next is USA attorney Mary Holland, President and General Counsel of Children’s Health Defense USA.

Last but not least is my respected friend, fellow WCH steering committee member, lawyer, journalist, and human rights champion Shabnam Palessa Mohamed.