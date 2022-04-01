Who says the injections are not working?

Sure they are not stopping infection or transmission of covid. However, they are destroying immune systems, stimulating the evolution of new variants, and setting records for death by injection.

If it weren’t for these forced injections, Omicron would be almost harmless and a great way to build immunity. Recent UK data shows the damaging effects of the injections continue compounding, as we predicted they would, with a current 90% increased incidence of ER visits or death among the triple injected.

These injections are so effective at what they are designed to do, that even the strongest human beings succumb to their deadly power.

Original Video