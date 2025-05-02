This is part three of a three-part discussion on Freedom Train International, hosted by independent journalist Wayne Peters. Sasha Latypova, Dr. Joseph Sansone, and I exposed a military-driven campaign disguised as emergency policy. We uncovered layers of deception—from Department of Defense contracts to coordinated international policy collusion—revealing the true nature of the global response.

Follow and support Dr. Joseph Sansone as he opposes psychological manipulation and fights for legal action:

Follow and support Sasha Latypova for insights into the corruption underlying the medical industry:

A Military Operation, Not Medicine

Sasha Latypova showed how the PREP Act—designed strictly for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats—was weaponized to justify global "vaccine" deployment. Contracts for Pfizer, Moderna, and even censorship operations were issued directly through the U.S. Department of Defense, written as military weapons contracts. This wasn’t public health—it was warfare against civilians.

DARPA’s Role and the Early Declaration of War

Sasha revealed that DARPA engaged pharmaceutical giants like AstraZeneca as early as 2017 to develop rapid-response "countermeasures." She also exposed that DARPA declared COVID-19 a national security threat on February 4, 2020—weeks before any public emergency announcements. It was largely the military that enabled the response, channeling billions to itself and corporate partners while shielding operations behind redacted contracts and hollow oversight.

A Call for True Accountability

The COVID-19 agenda extends far beyond public health. Corrupt actors hide behind manufactured legal frameworks, using policy as a shield to legitimize their crimes. Dr. Sansone called for relentless accountability—not just against figureheads like Fauci, but against the global network of criminals orchestrating this assault on humanity. He stressed that justice will not come from passive hope in political leaders but through persistent pressure on institutions to recognize these actions as violations of weapons of mass destruction laws.

The Global Technocratic Threat

It is important to push back against the alliance of governments, corporations, and institutions like the WHO and UN, that is using policy to entrench control. This isn’t just about past crimes but an ongoing agenda, accelerating through tools like AI governance, digital surveillance, and perpetual health emergencies. The same criminals behind the COVID-19 operation are now expanding their reach, justifying further oppression under the guise of efficiency and safety. Fighting back requires more than exposing the truth—it demands building parallel systems, rejecting their policies, and refusing to participate in a system designed to enslave humanity under the banner of progress. We face a choice: submit to a system designed to destroy us, or resist, reclaiming autonomy and truth.

This interview was hosted by Freedom Train International, with host Wayne Peters. Follow him at:

The organization was founded by Jim Ferguson. Find and support him at:

Related Material