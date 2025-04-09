This is part one of a three-part discussion hosted by Freedom Train International, featuring independent journalist Wayne Peters, alongside James Roguski, Dr. Joseph Sansone, and myself. This conversation brings attention to the true nature of the COVID-19 "vaccine" and exposes coordinated collusion between corporate media, pharmaceutical companies, and government agencies.

Read James Roguski’s work on navigating propaganda and corruption:

Follow and support Dr. Joseph Sansone as he opposes the psychological manipulation of the population:

Media, Pharma, and the State: A Coordinated Assault

The COVID “vaccine” campaign was never about health. It was a psychological operation executed by a tightly coordinated alliance of pharmaceutical corporations, government agencies, and legacy media. This cartel used fear, censorship, and manufactured consensus to suppress dissent and manipulate public behavior, all while advancing a global depopulation agenda.

Central to this scheme was the exploitation of trust in medical institutions and the legal shielding of those responsible. The PREP Act—a federal statute intended for emergencies—has been used to grant pharmaceutical companies total immunity from liability. Worse, it explicitly removes judicial review, a foundational principle of U.S. law since 1803. The act not only overrides state law, but also nullifies constitutional protections, enabling corporate actors to conduct medical warfare with impunity.

COVID “Vaccines” and Biological Warfare

COVID “vaccines” are not vaccines. The evidence overwhelmingly suggests instead that they are biological weapons. Therefore, Dr. Sansone says that their design and deployment violate both state and federal laws on biological warfare.

These injections contain synthetic genetic instructions that hijack human cells and turn them into spike protein factories—inducing the body to attack itself from the inside. Every injection delivers lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated mRNA throughout the body. This material crosses the blood-brain barrier, infiltrates vital organs, reproductive tissues, and bone marrow. The affected cells begin producing toxic proteins, marking themselves for destruction by the immune system. This is not immunization—it is internal sabotage.

Rather than inducing protective memory, the injection initiates a cellular war. The immune system, mistaking infected tissue for foreign invaders, launches attacks that lead to widespread inflammation, organ damage, and autoimmunity.

Institutionalized Cover-Up Through Medical Coding

The destruction caused by the injections is systematically concealed through corrupt diagnostic protocols. The medical establishment has been instructed to avoid connecting injuries to the “vaccine.” These injuries include: myocarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, turbo cancers and neurological disorders.

ICD code U12.9—the classification for vaccine injury—is rarely used, making it nearly impossible to track the true scale of harm. Autopsies reveal massive cellular devastation consistent with biological warfare, yet death certificates never cite the injection as the cause.

By dispersing the harm across a thousand diagnoses, the perpetrators maintain plausible deniability while millions suffer and die from what is falsely marketed as “medicine.”

The Next Phase: A Genetic Arms Race

The COVID “vaccine” was just the beginning. Self-replicating mRNA platforms are already in development, promising even greater destruction through shedding and indefinite spike protein production. This technology is not a medical breakthrough, but a dangerous threat. The perpetrators of this deadly campaign will not stop unless they are forced to stop.

This interview was hosted by Freedom Train International, with host Wayne Peters. Follow him at:

The organization was founded by Jim Ferguson. Find and support him at:

Patreon: Jim Ferguson

X (Formally Twitter): @JimFergusonUK

Related Material