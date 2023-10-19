James Roguski from the United States keeps a constant vigil over the WHO’s tricks and schemes. He spoke on October 2nd 2023 to the World Council For Health Better Way Live, sharing some good news about the WHO’s recent fumble and failure in their attempted power grab. He also provided an update on a petition to hold a parliamentary vote over whether to reject amendments to the IHR 2005.

The World Homocidal Organization is the conduit through which the fraudsters and racketeers of covid funnel destructive agendas and deadly injections into the world. Despite this most recent good news from James, we must not rest on our laurels. We must de-fund, exit, investigate and prosecute Tedros and the WHO.

Read more about James Roguski’s vigil over one of the greatest threats to our survival and freedom - the WHO - on his Substack.

