The list of traditional diagnoses arising as sequel from the COVID-19 genetic injections is extensive. Pfizer’s own analysis alone lists over a thousand different diagnosed adverse reactions (Click Here, Page 30-38). The failure and dangers of these genetic experiments were predictable, based on pre-2020 scientific knowledge. Yet, despite diligent efforts to warn the public, elected officials, and bureaucrats, billions of people (many repeatedly) have been subjected to these injections in what can only be described as a radical and unethical medical experiment. In many countries, including Canada, doctors who voiced caution were unlawfully persecuted—our careers, incomes, and reputations tarnished.

Moreover, similar abuses were inflicted upon doctors who reported “vaccine” injuries or attempted to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 “vaccine”-related harm. Consequently, many nurses, doctors, and health professionals who remain within the system have become victims of this unlawful injection campaign themselves. In many cases, they either cannot or will not recognize the emergence of a new cause behind the dramatic rise in deaths and diagnoses, ranging from infections and cancers to blood clots, myocarditis, miscarriages, infertility, and much more.

The New Wave of Disease

This blind spot in healthcare is causing yet another wave of harm. Individuals injured by these injections are being diagnosed using outdated criteria, and are receiving treatments that do not address the true underlying cause—the COVID injections themselves. If we are to offer hope and optimize outcomes for the billions affected, we must rectify this critical flaw in modern healthcare.

The purpose of this article is to illuminate some of the key mechanisms by which these injections are causing disease and death. Understanding the pathophysiology behind these conditions is critical for advancing life-saving care. Note that the new pathology of these injection-induced illnesses is different from prior medical understanding. Although the symptoms are similar, traditional treatments may be extremely limited without addressing the root of the issue.

Mechanisms of Harm

C-19 Modified mRNA Injections Contents

The injections contain a variety of components, including their declared ingredients, which are modified mRNA within pegylated lipid nanoparticles (pegLNPs). PegLNPs are tiny nanoparticles with nearly limitless tissue penetration. They deliver their genetic payloads into all tissues, including the brains, ovaries, testicles, and unborn children of any pregnant women injected.

The mRNA is modified by substituting N1-methylpseudouridine in place of uridine. This gives the RNA an unusually long lifespan of at least half a year, compared to natural mRNA, which typically lasts only a few hours. As a result, the subjects' cells continue producing the foreign coronavirus spike protein for an extended period.

This modification involving N1-methylpseudouridine also introduces errors in reading the RNA, leading to the production of a wide array of unpredictable and random proteins in addition to the spike proteins. The production of these toxic spike proteins and other protein products continues for at least six months and possibly much longer.

The injections also contain various undeclared contents and contaminants, including chemical contaminants and an array of plasmid DNA. The plasmid DNA includes a list of concerning genetic sequences, which are still under investigation. These include the presence of SV40 enhancer and SV40 promoter sequences—genetic engineering tools used to facilitate the incorporation of foreign DNA into the subjects' chromosomes. This raises the serious risk of permanent genetic modification in the human subjects. Research on this issue is ongoing, though we already have laboratory cell culture evidence of genetic integration of this DNA into human chromosomes.

pegLNPs is a Trogan horse to the cell membrane, full of altered mRNA

Nanoparticle toxicity

Lipid nanoparticles have known serious toxic effects, especially if injected repeatedly, which the C-19 injections are.

Polyethylene Glycol

Polyethylene glycol triggers adverse immune responses in many people.

Toxic Spike Proteins

Coronavirus spike proteins (SP) are known toxins. The spike protein of the engineered SARS-CoV-2 virus—whether from the virus itself or produced in subjects' cells following the injections—exhibits enhanced toxicity compared to natural coronavirus spike proteins. These modifications include the incorporation of a furin cleavage site and the elimination of hemagglutinin esterase expression on the surface of the spike protein.

single spike protein

Blood clotting

The elimination of hemagglutinin esterase contributes to the spike protein's exceptional ability to cause blood clots at both the microscopic and macroscopic levels.

Accelerated deterioration and aging of many organs

Ongoing microvascular clotting is a contributing mechanism that accelerates organ deterioration, causing the organs of victims to age faster than normal. This can lead to a variety of clinical conditions, including accelerated microvascular dementia and kidney failure.

Reverse ORF, Spider Silk Protein, and “Calamari Clots”

One of the unusual findings in the genetic analysis of the undeclared plasmid DNA content of the C-19 mod-mRNA injections is a reverse open reading frame at the end of the plasmid DNA sequence coding for the spike protein. This causes ribosomes to also read the spike protein genetic sequence in the reverse direction, resulting in a completely different protein. The reverse sequence contains significant sections resembling the highly unusual proteins found in spider silk. This may help explain the unusual white, rubbery proteinaceous 'clots' extracted from the arteries and veins of many deceased injection victims by morticians and pathologists. The nature of these clots and the reverse translation of the spike protein genetic sequence require further study.

unusual rubbery clots found in many victims’ arteries and veins

Quasi-autoimmune pathology

Cells that produce the spike protein, as well as cells to which the spike protein adheres via ACE2 receptors, display a foreign protein on their surface. This triggers the subjects’ immune systems to attack these spike-protein-laden cells and tissues as if they were foreign, or 'non-self.' This is one of the major mechanisms of injury observed in the first year following the injections. Autopsy samples from young hearts, testicles, ovaries, kidneys, brains, placentas, and other tissues show affected organs heavily laced with spike protein and under intense autoimmune attack by the subjects' own immune systems. This resembles organ rejection seen in transplants, where the victims’ organs appear foreign to their immune system and are 'rejected.'

‘Spiked’ tissues undergoing this autoimmune attack may lead to clinical presentations in the days or months following injection, but can also contribute to progressive damage and the accelerated aging of many organs and tissues.

Quasi-autoimmune pathology

Antigenic Mimicry and Autoimmune Diseases

The spike protein also bears some resemblance to numerous natural proteins in the body, including syncytin-1, an essential protein in both female and male reproductive tissues. The immune response triggered against the spike protein can also target these natural proteins, causing another collection of autoimmune diseases and adverse effects, including miscarriages and infertility.

Ribosome Frame Shifting and More Autoimmune Disease

Due to the modified uridine in the injected mRNA, ribosome frame shifting occurs, which means that many errors are made as our cells' ribosomes read the mRNA. In addition to predominantly producing the spike protein, a large array of random proteins and protein fragments are generated. Each of these has the potential to resemble a natural protein in the body sufficiently to trigger more autoimmune diseases.

Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE)

The production of large amounts of spike protein within the subjects' bodies triggers a dramatic production of adaptive antibodies to the spike protein. These antibodies have various toxic effects, including the enhancement of coronavirus infections. This is one of the reasons that we observe increased rates of COVID infection, hospitalization, and death among the “vaccinated” versus the “unvaccinated.” This process is called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). Experimental vaccination against coronaviruses, especially against their spike protein, has been associated with a high incidence of ADE. In these experiments, like the current global experiment on humans, the antibodies produced by vaccination end up helping the virus infect the subjects rather than providing protection.

Immune System Damage, Increased Cancer and All Infections

The subjects' dramatic immune response to the spike protein produced following the injections weakens the immune system in various ways, including the suppression of CD4 and CD8 positive T cells. This damage to the subjects' immune systems is one factor accounting for the rise in cancers, particularly aggressive cancers, and a wide variety of infections among the “vaccinated.

Multiple Mechanisms to Cause Cancer

The injections have multiple mechanisms for causing cancer. These include immune system damage and chromosomal DNA damage. The insertion of foreign genetic material into the human genome has many harmful effects that are still being discovered, including the disruption of various tumor suppression genes that normally protect our DNA from damage and defend us against cancer.

Additionally, the spike protein (SP) of SARS-CoV-2 and these injections has many unique characteristics, including the capacity to migrate into our cells’ nuclei and damage the DNA, thereby interrupting tumor suppressor genes. This adds further potential mechanisms for causing cancer.

Antibody Mediated Selection: Driving the Evolution of Variants and Extending the Pandemic

Another reason many of us warned against this genetic “vaccine” program is the issue of Antibody Mediated Selection (AMS). AMS explains that although vaccination may play a role in averting a pandemic before it occurs, it is likely to prolong a pandemic and drive the evolution of one variant after another if administered during an ongoing pandemic. This serves as the foundation for a golden rule of vaccinology: we should never try to vaccinate our way out of a pandemic. Attempting to do so drives the evolution of the virus, creating one variant after another. These variants are particularly dangerous to the “vaccinated” subjects, as opposed to those with natural exposure and immunity. Natural immunity is broad and responds to many aspects of the virus, so the virus cannot simply adapt its spike protein to evade it. However, due to the injection campaigns, we have extended what would naturally have been a few months of active infections to now four years of variants, infections, and more misguided injections. This has been profitable for the vaccine industry but devastating for mankind.

Additional Mechanisms of Injury

There are additional mechanisms of injury, including prion diseases, and more research is needed regarding the injury mechanisms associated with these injections. The details of the immune system disturbances caused by these injections are extensive. This presentation serves as just a brief introduction.

Where do we go from here?

COVID-19 genetic 'vaccines' offer no benefit and cause significant harm. It is long overdue to halt their manufacturing and administration. We must reinstate the scientists and doctors who have been warning about these issues, while advancing research and treatment of the resulting injuries, despite having been stripped of our positions, laboratories, and incomes. Understanding the mechanisms of injury and how to treat them, and urgently distributing this information, should be our highest priority.

New pathophysiologic mechanisms are driving dramatic increases in disease, disability, and death worldwide. The medical and scientific communities have been muzzled and co-opted, leaving healthcare practitioners 'flying blind.'

It is time to end the suppression and manipulation of medical science. We must urgently advance our understanding and treatment of the toxic effects of the COVID-19 genetic 'vaccines.'

44 examples of COVID 'vaccine'-induced diseases, backed by 930 scientific articles linking these conditions to the injections

The injection-induced illnesses listed here are defined according to their classifications prior to the introduction of the COVID-19 injections. While these emerging illnesses share common symptoms with conventional conditions, their underlying pathology is different. The mechanisms of injury described above must be considered, as existing medical treatments will fail to address the new root cause of these diseases.

Thanks to the community at CovidVaccineInjuries.com for compiling the studies that became the foundation of this resource. See the footnotes for the complete list of the aforementioned 930+ scientific articles. Please share this resource with patients, healthcare providers, and lawyers.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be medical advice.

Acute Hyperactive Encephalopathy

Acute Hyperactive Encephalopathy refers to a sudden and intense alteration in brain function characterized by increased activity. It often manifests with symptoms such as confusion, agitation, hyperactivity, and altered consciousness. Various factors, including infections, metabolic disturbances, or drug reactions, can trigger this condition.

Acute Hyperactive Encephalopathy references

Acute Kidney Injury

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is a sudden and rapid decline in kidney function, leading to a build-up of waste products in the blood. Common causes include dehydration, infections, or medication reactions. Symptoms may include decreased urine output, swelling, and confusion.

Acute Kidney Injury references

Acute Myelitis

Acute myelitis is a rare neurological disorder characterized by the sudden inflammation of the spinal cord, leading to motor and sensory deficits. It can result from various causes, including viral infections, autoimmune disorders, or other inflammatory conditions. Symptoms include pain, weakness, numbness, and difficulty with bladder and bowel control. Diagnosis involves clinical evaluation, imaging studies like MRI, and cerebrospinal fluid analysis.

Acute Myelitis references

Acute Myelitis x-ray

Allergic Reactions

Allergic reactions occur when the immune system overreacts to substances (allergens) like foods, medications, or insect stings. Upon exposure, the immune system releases chemicals, such as histamine, causing symptoms like hives, itching, swelling, and in severe cases, anaphylaxis. Common allergens include nuts, pollen, and certain medications. Reactions can range from mild to life-threatening, requiring immediate medical attention. Diagnosis involves evaluating symptoms and sometimes using allergy testing.

Allergic Reactions references

Allergic reaction (hives) on arm

Alopecia Areata

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition causing hair loss in localized patches. The immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. It can affect any hair-bearing area, including the scalp, eyebrows, and beard. The exact cause is unclear, but genetics and environmental factors may contribute. While the hair follicles are not permanently damaged, treatments like corticosteroids can help stimulate hair regrowth. The condition's course is unpredictable, with spontaneous regrowth or recurrent episodes possible.

Alopecia Areata references

Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that occurs rapidly after exposure to an allergen. It involves a systemic release of chemicals, such as histamine, triggering widespread inflammation. Common allergens include certain foods, insect stings, medications, and latex. Symptoms can escalate quickly, affecting multiple organ systems and leading to difficulty breathing, a drop in blood pressure, hives, and swelling, particularly in the face and throat. Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical attention, as it can progress rapidly and lead to respiratory failure or cardiovascular collapse.

Anaphylaxis references

Young woman experiencing anaphylactic shock

Axillary Adenopathy

Axillary adenopathy refers to the enlargement or swelling of lymph nodes in the armpit (axilla). Lymph nodes are part of the immune system and can become enlarged in response to various conditions. Common causes of axillary adenopathy include infections, such as localized skin infections or systemic illnesses, as well as inflammatory or neoplastic disorders. The swelling may be tender or painless and can be associated with other symptoms like fever or fatigue, depending on the underlying cause. Diagnosis involves a thorough medical history, physical examination, and sometimes imaging or biopsy.

Axillary Adenopathy references

Axillary adenopathy under the right arm

Bell’s Palsy

Bell's Palsy is a sudden, temporary weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles, typically affecting one side of the face. The exact cause is often unclear, but it's thought to involve inflammation of the facial nerve, which controls facial muscles. Viral infections, particularly the herpes simplex virus, are frequently implicated. Symptoms include drooping of the mouth, difficulty closing the eye on the affected side, altered sense of taste, and facial twitching.

Bell’s Palsy references

Bell’s Palsy illustration

Bullous Drug Eruption

Bullous drug eruption is a severe skin reaction marked by the development of large, fluid-filled blisters (bullae) on the skin. It is an uncommon side effect of certain medications, leading to widespread blistering and skin detachment. Lyell's syndrome, or toxic epidermal necrolysis, is an extreme form of bullous drug eruption characterized by extensive skin detachment, often requiring urgent medical intervention due to the risk of complications and mortality.

Bullous Drug Eruption references

Bullous Drug Eruption (chin)

Capillary Leak Syndrome

Capillary Leak Syndrome (CLS) is a rare disorder characterized by sudden and severe leakage of fluids from blood vessels into surrounding tissues. This can lead to a rapid drop in blood volume, causing symptoms like swelling, low blood pressure, and organ dysfunction. CLS may be triggered by various factors, including infections or certain medications.

Capillary Leak Syndrome references

Capillary leak syndrome results in dramatic swelling

Cardiac Complications

Cardiac complications refer to adverse effects impacting the heart, often resulting from conditions like heart disease, infections, or other medical issues. These may manifest as irregular heart rhythms, heart failure, or damage to the heart muscle.

Cardiac Complications references

Central Serous Retinopathy

Central Serous Retinopathy (CSR) is an eye disorder characterized by fluid accumulation beneath the retina, causing central vision distortion. This condition often affects men, primarily those in their 30s to 50s. Potential triggers include stress, corticosteroid use, and hypertension. Symptoms may include blurred or distorted vision. Although CSR often resolves on its own, persistent cases may require medical intervention, such as laser therapy.

Central Serous Retinopathy references

Cerebral Venous Thrombosis

Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) is a rare but serious condition characterized by the formation of blood clots in the cerebral veins or sinuses, impeding blood drainage from the brain. This can lead to increased pressure within the brain, potentially causing severe headaches, visual disturbances, seizures, and neurological deficits. Risk factors include genetic predisposition, hormonal changes (such as those during pregnancy or contraceptive use), infections, and certain medical conditions. Diagnosis often involves imaging studies like MRI or CT scans.

Cerebral Venous Thrombosis references

MRI of Clot in Cerebral Venous Thrombosis Stroke

Cutaneous Adverse Effects

Cutaneous adverse effects refer to skin reactions resulting from exposure to external factors, often drugs or vaccines. Lyell's syndrome, or toxic epidermal necrolysis, exemplifies a severe cutaneous adverse reaction. It is a rare, life-threatening condition characterized by widespread skin detachment and mucous membrane involvement. Such reactions can manifest as rashes, hives, or more severe conditions like Lyell's syndrome, highlighting the importance of monitoring and promptly addressing skin-related adverse events in medical contexts.

Cutaneous Adverse Effects references

Lyell’s syndrome

Facial Nerve Palsy

Facial nerve palsy is a condition characterized by weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face, often resulting in drooping, impaired facial expressions, and difficulty closing the eye. Causes include viral infections, trauma, or tumors affecting the facial nerve. Symptoms may range from mild to severe.

Facial Nerve Palsy references

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

A neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) can range from a very mild case with brief weakness to nearly devastating paralysis, leaving the person unable to breathe independently. Fortunately, most people eventually recover from even the most severe cases of GBS. After recovery, some people will continue to have some degree of weakness.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome References

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

An aggressive and life-threatening syndrome of excessive immune activation. It most frequently affects infants from birth to 18 months of age, but the disease is also observed in children and adults of all ages.

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis references

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (infant)

Henoch-Schonlein Purpura

Henoch-Schonlein Purpura (HSP) is a rare autoimmune disorder primarily affecting children. It involves inflammation of small blood vessels, leading to purplish skin rash, joint pain, abdominal pain, and kidney inflammation. The exact cause is unknown, but it often follows respiratory infections. Most cases resolve on their own, but severe complications can occur.

Henoch-Schonlein Purpura references

Immune-Mediated Disease Outbreaks

Immune-mediated disease outbreaks involve the rapid spread of illnesses triggered by the immune system's abnormal response to the body's tissues. This can result in various conditions, from autoimmune disorders to hypersensitivity reactions. These outbreaks may stem from infections, genetic factors, or environmental triggers. Examples include rheumatoid arthritis and allergic reactions.

Immune-Mediated Disease Outbreaks references

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

Immune-mediated hepatitis is a condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the liver cells, leading to inflammation and liver dysfunction. It can result from various triggers, including infections, drugs, or autoimmune processes. Symptoms may include fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, and elevated liver enzymes. Diagnosis involves blood tests and imaging studies.

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis references

Location of liver

Internal Bleeding

Internal bleeding refers to the escape of blood from blood vessels inside the body. It can occur due to trauma, underlying medical conditions, or spontaneously. Symptoms may include pain, swelling, and signs of shock. Prompt medical attention is crucial to prevent complications.

Internal Bleeding references

Intracerebral Haemorrhage

Intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) is a type of stroke characterized by bleeding within the brain tissue, typically caused by the rupture of a blood vessel. This bleeding leads to the accumulation of blood and increased pressure, potentially causing neurological damage. Symptoms may include sudden and severe headaches, focal neurological deficits, and altered consciousness. Common risk factors include hypertension, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and certain blood-thinning medications. Diagnosis involves imaging studies such as CT scans.

Intracerebral Haemorrhage references

Lymphadenopathy

Lymphadenopathy refers to the abnormal enlargement of lymph nodes, which are small, bean-shaped structures that play a crucial role in the immune system. This condition can be a symptom of an underlying infection, inflammation, or, in some cases, malignancy. Lymph nodes may swell as they respond to infections, such as viral or bacterial, or due to inflammatory conditions like autoimmune diseases. Common locations for lymphadenopathy include the neck, armpits, and groin. The enlargement is often accompanied by tenderness and may be associated with other symptoms like fever and fatigue. Diagnosis involves a thorough medical history, physical examination, and sometimes imaging or biopsy.

Lymphadenopathy references

Lymphadenopathy (female patient)

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, causing inflammation and damage to the protective covering of nerve fibers. This disrupts communication between the brain and the body, leading to various symptoms such as fatigue, numbness, weakness, and difficulty with coordination and balance. The course of MS is unpredictable, with periods of relapse and remission.

Multiple Sclerosis references

Myocarditis

Myocarditis is an inflammatory condition affecting the myocardium, the middle layer of the heart wall. It is typically caused by viral infections, although bacteria, parasites, and certain medications can also contribute. The inflammation can weaken the heart muscle, impairing its ability to pump blood efficiently. Symptoms may include chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, and an irregular heartbeat. Severe cases can lead to heart failure or sudden cardiac arrest. Diagnosis involves medical history, physical exams, and imaging tests such as MRI or biopsy.

Myocarditis references

Myocarditis illustration

Myopericarditis

Myopericarditis is a condition characterized by inflammation involving both the heart muscle (myocardium) and the pericardium (the protective sac around the heart). It often results from viral infections, although bacterial or autoimmune causes can contribute. The inflammation weakens the heart muscle and may lead to chest pain, fatigue, and symptoms similar to myocarditis. Additionally, pericardial involvement can cause chest discomfort and may lead to complications like pericardial effusion. Diagnosis involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, imaging studies (such as MRI or echocardiogram), and sometimes a biopsy.

Myopericarditis references

Acute Pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium)

Nephrotic Syndrome

Nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disorder characterized by increased protein leakage into urine, leading to swelling, low protein levels, and high cholesterol in the blood. It results from damage to the kidney's filtering units (glomeruli). Symptoms include edema, fatigue, and foamy urine.

Nephrotic Syndrome references

Nephrotic syndrome unine (left and middle) Healthy urine (right)

Neurological Symptoms

Neurological complications refer to adverse effects affecting the nervous system. These may result from various conditions, such as infections, injuries, autoimmune disorders, or metabolic abnormalities. Symptoms include altered sensation, muscle weakness, cognitive impairment, and more.

Neurological Symptoms references

Human nervous system

Oculomotor Paralysis

Oculomotor paralysis refers to the dysfunction of the oculomotor nerve, affecting eye movement control. This condition can lead to impaired coordination, double vision, and difficulty focusing.

Oculomotor Paralysis references

Pericarditis

Pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium, the sac around the heart. It causes chest pain, often sharp and worsened by breathing. Myopericarditis involves inflammation of both the pericardium and the heart muscle (myocardium), while myocarditis solely targets the myocardium. Pericarditis and myopericarditis typically result from infections or autoimmune disorders, while myocarditis often stems from viral infections. The key difference lies in the extent of inflammation, with pericarditis affecting the pericardium and myopericarditis involving both the pericardium and myocardium. Symptoms overlap, but myopericarditis might present with additional cardiac manifestations. Diagnosis involves imaging and blood tests.

Pericarditis references

Comparison to normal heart

Perimyocarditis

Perimyocarditis refers to inflammation involving both the outer layer of the heart (pericardium) and the adjacent heart muscle (myocardium). It shares characteristics with pericarditis and myocarditis. Commonly caused by viral infections or autoimmune processes, perimyocarditis manifests as chest pain, fatigue, and potential cardiac complications. Diagnosis involves clinical assessment, imaging (such as MRI), and laboratory tests.

Perimyocarditis references

Illustration depicting pericardium and myocardium

Petechiae

Petechiae are small, red or purple spots on the skin caused by bleeding under the skin. Resulting from broken capillaries, they appear as pinpoint-sized dots and may signal various medical conditions like platelet disorders, infections, or trauma. Petechiae can also be associated with severe conditions like meningitis or certain bleeding disorders.

Petechiae references

Petechiae (back of mouth)

Prion Disease

Prion diseases are a group of rare and fatal neurodegenerative disorders caused by abnormal proteins called prions. These misfolded proteins accumulate in the brain, leading to neuronal damage. Prion diseases, such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, result in rapidly progressive cognitive and motor dysfunction. The abnormal prions induce the misfolding of normal proteins, creating a self-perpetuating cycle of protein aggregation and neurotoxicity.

Prion Disease references

Creutzfelft-Jakob disease

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin disorder characterized by red, inflamed patches with silvery scales. The immune system mistakenly accelerates skin cell turnover, causing excessive cell buildup on the surface. This results in the formation of raised, scaly plaques.

Psoriasis references

Psoriasis (scalp)

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a serious medical condition where a blood clot, typically originating in the legs, travels to the lungs and blocks a pulmonary artery. This obstruction can lead to restricted blood flow, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and cough. Risk factors include deep vein thrombosis, surgery, prolonged immobility, and certain medical conditions. Prompt diagnosis through imaging, such as CT pulmonary angiography, is crucial.

Pulmonary Embolism references

Pulmonary Embolism

Purpura Annularis Telangiectodes

Purpura annularis telangiectodes (PAT) is a rare skin disorder characterized by reddish-purple, ring-shaped skin lesions with central clearing and dilated blood vessels (telangiectasia). It falls under the category of pigmented purpuric dermatoses.

Purpura Annularis Telangiectodes references

Purpura Annularis Telangiectodes

Rhabdomyolysis

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious condition characterized by the breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a protein called myoglobin into the bloodstream. This can lead to kidney damage and other complications. Causes include trauma, muscle injury, medications, or metabolic disorders. Symptoms may include muscle pain, weakness, and dark urine. Diagnosis involves blood tests and urine analysis.

Rhabdomyolysis references

Rhabdomyolysis - toxic muscular content leaks into the bloodstream, resulting in coke-coloured urine

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues throughout the body. Symptoms vary widely, ranging from joint pain and skin rashes to more severe complications affecting organs like the kidneys and heart.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus references

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, often called "broken heart syndrome," is a temporary heart condition characterized by sudden and intense chest pain, shortness of breath, and changes in heart function. It can be triggered by severe emotional or physical stress, leading to a unique ballooning of the heart's left ventricle. Despite its initial severity, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is typically reversible, and the heart often returns to normal function.

Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy references

Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia is a medical condition characterized by a low platelet count in the blood. Platelets are crucial for blood clotting, and a decreased count can lead to increased bleeding and difficulty forming clots. Various factors contribute to thrombocytopenia, including immune system disorders, medications, infections, or bone marrow disorders. Symptoms may include easy bruising, petechiae (small red or purple spots on the skin), and prolonged bleeding from minor injuries. Diagnosis involves blood tests to measure platelet levels and assess their functionality.

Thrombocytopenia references

Thrombocytopenia illustration

Thrombosis

Thrombosis is a medical condition characterized by the formation of blood clots within blood vessels, obstructing normal blood flow. These clots, known as thrombi, can develop in arteries or veins, leading to serious complications. Arterial thrombosis may result in conditions such as stroke or heart attack, while venous thrombosis can cause deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism. Various factors contribute to thrombosis, including immobility, surgery, genetic predisposition, or underlying medical conditions. Symptoms depend on the location and extent of the clot but may include pain, swelling, and redness. Diagnosis involves imaging tests like ultrasound or CT scans.

Thrombosis references

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) is a rare blood disorder characterized by widespread clot formation in small blood vessels, leading to low platelet count and potential organ damage. Often caused by a deficiency in ADAMTS13 enzyme, vital for preventing excessive clotting, TTP results in microvascular thrombosis. Symptoms include purpura, neurological issues, fever, and kidney dysfunction.

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura references

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (arm)

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is a group of inflammatory disorders characterized by the inflammation of blood vessels. The immune system mistakenly attacks blood vessel walls, leading to swelling, narrowing, and possible blockages. Vasculitis can affect arteries, veins, and capillaries throughout the body, impacting various organs and tissues. The exact cause is often unknown, but it may result from infections, autoimmune diseases, or certain medications. Symptoms vary based on the affected vessels and organs but may include fatigue, fever, weight loss, and organ-specific issues. Diagnosis involves clinical evaluation, blood tests, imaging studies, and sometimes a biopsy.

Vasculitis references

Vasculitis on inside of calves

Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada Syndrome

Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada (VKH) Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder affecting melanin-containing tissues, particularly the eyes, ears, skin, and meninges. Characterized by inflammation, it often results in bilateral uveitis, hearing loss, and skin depigmentation. The immune response targets melanocytes, leading to a spectrum of symptoms.

Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada Syndrome references

Rapid loss in vision from Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome

Closing Statement

