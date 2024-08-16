The greatest medical crime and atrocity in history has been committed in the form of COVID-19-contaminated genetic injections, which have been coerced into the majority of the global population under the false pretense of “safe and effective vaccines.”

You can trace this story back to my first warnings regarding the injections’ contents in January 2021, my first alert to doctors and nurses regarding the criminality of the injection campaign in April 2021, my early detailed explanations of anticipated toxic effects of the injections in June 2021, my 2022 revelations of chemical contaminants discovered in the injections in September 2022, my 2023 revelations of nefarious DNA contaminants discovered in the injections in April 2023, my 2024 exploration of evidence of self-assembling nanotechnology observed in the injections in June 2024, my team’s indexing of evidence of the adverse effects of these injections in September 2023, and my instructional material for countering their toxic effects in July 2023.

The World Council for Health has been a consistent leader in educating and protecting you from the coerced and illegal C-19 injections. This has included the WCH Spike Protein Detox Guide, the WCH global cease and desist orders since 2021, and much more!

Since the shocking 2023 revelations of DNA contamination, SV40 promoter sequences, and related fraud by Pfizer, the World Council for Health has hosted three expert panels. The first, hosted by Christof Plothe and myself, brought together an international panel of top scientists to discuss and ultimately confirm the DNA contamination and genetic assault on humanity in October 2023. The second panel, hosted by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and myself, brought together legal experts from around the world to analyze the legal implications and necessary strategies regarding the DNA contaminants in 2024.

Most recently, on June 24, 2024, Christof Plothe and I hosted the third WCH global expert panel on this subject under the title: COVID “Vaccines”: Where Do We Stand In 2024? Here is the complete library from that event, where you will find the most up-to-date and honest information regarding the COVID-19 genetic “vaccines.”

I anticipate this is a post that you will want to bookmark and return to repeatedly, as it is very robust with important information.

On June 24th, 2024, the World Council for Health, along with Christof Plothe, DO, and Dr. Mark Trozzi, MD, hosted an expert panel that included: Biologist, Biochemist, and Mathematician Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD; Geneticist Professor Dr. Alexandra Caude, PhD; Viral Immunologist Associate Professor Dr. Byram Bridle, PhD; Microbiologist Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, PhD; Molecular Biologist specializing in Oncology Professor Maarten Forenrod, PhD; Geneticist Kevin McKernan, MS; Immunologist, Geneticist, and Molecular Biologist Professor Dr. Karina Azevedo Whitehouse, PhD; Biochemist and Molecular Biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay, PhD; Cardiorenal and Coronavirus Expert Professor Dr. Peter McCullough, MD; and attorney Katie Ashby Koppins, JD.

You Can Help!

The W.H.O. consumes billions of global tax dollars and is a tool used to violate, poison and kill. Meanwhile, the World Council For Health continues to serve and protect you and your family. The WCH is funded solely by grass roots donors like yourself. We have no corporate sponsors. Please support The World Council For Health today.

Contribute Here

WCH Expert Hearing: Covid “Vaccines”, where do we stand in 2024?

Introduction

Christof Plothe, DO, and Dr. Mark Trozzi present today’s panel, featuring a distinguished lineup of world-renowned experts.

Are we at the edge of a genetic precipice?

Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD

An update on the latest VAERS data, exploring how DNA contamination may lead to cancer on three different levels, and addressing issues related to genetic modification.

Can we turn our science into counter-power in this post-COVID world?

Professor Dr. Alexandra Caude, PhD

Addressing the challenge of reaching the masses with accurate information amidst widespread propaganda and the demands of the attention economy.

The rationale for using toxic LNPs for vaccines

Professor Dr. Byram Bridle, PhD

Given the toxicity of LNPs - particularly with multiple doses over months or years - there should be an immediate global moratorium on the use of LNP-based so-called 'vaccines.'

The house of cards is ready to fall

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, PhD

The cards are all on the table. It is time for us to take action, turn the tables, and hunt the global preditors.

How can DNA get into a cell nucleus?

Professor Maarten Forenrod, PhD

Revealing hidden promoters and enhancers in mRNA template plasmids, and exposing the spike protein as an estrogen receptor agonist with potential implications for breast cancer.

A Closer Look at DNA Contamination

Geneticist Kevin McKernan, MS

The debate is no longer about whether the 'vaccines' are contaminated; it's now about how significant the contamination is.

Potential integration and genotoxicity of vaxgenes in sperm cells

Professor Dr. Karina Azevedo Whitehouse, PhD

Exploring a new cohort survey on male fertility health and refining our scientific terminology related to mRNA gene therapy injections.

Situation report on progress toward achieving justice

Attorney Katie Ashby Koppins, JD

An in-depth update from an Australian attorney on legal proceedings in Australia and New Zealand, and their global implications.

The US HHS Power Grab

Dr. Janci Lindsay, PhD

Exposing their plan to snatch unilateral power to declare public health emergencies, remove informed consent, quarantine US citizens and enrich the medical industrial complex.

Why we must stand against the WHO’s plans

Professor Dr. Peter McCullough, MD

The World Health Organization's disastrous handling of COVID-19, consistently advocating for misguided pandemic responses, has now evolved into a troubling bid for dominion over global health. It’s time to push back firmly with a resounding no.

Closing Statements

Closing remarks from the expert panelists at this hearing