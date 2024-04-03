Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is extremely qualified in clinical and laboratory research, as well as microscopy. She has been studying the contents of the Covid-19 injections extensively, and has extremely important findings and solutions that we all need.

This goes beyond the mRNA, DNA, spike proteins, ribosome frame shifting, and other important toxicity science which I have shared in detail over the past four years. Here we are also getting important, up-to-date insights into nanotechnologic invasive elements of the covid-19 injections. Dr Mihalcea shares profound visuals from her microscope, along with other laboratory analysis, patents, and sound theories.

Even those of us who resisted the forced injections, are now showing changes in our blood. Microscopic self assembling technology is draining life force out of our blood cells while assembling networks of filaments and nanochips. We are observing the “hacking of humans” as described by Noah Harrari when he celebrated his vision which also includes the end of the human spirit.

Dr Mihalcea explains that the covid-19 injections include key building materials for this nano-tech wiring of humans; as well as the unnatural white rubbery “clots” being found in victims. These key invasive elements are also transferred to uninjected individuals. More material for this assembly might be provided by proteins that are made by our own bodies in response to genetic elements of these same injections. Yet more of the materials being assembled within us are intentional contaminants in our air, water, and food.

Thankfully Dr Mihalcea also has solutions, as demonstrated by before and after images of her patients’ blood, where you will see how gentle remedies have returned people’s blood to normal.

More about Dr Mihalcea

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity” (arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wraps (trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and treatments at dranamihalcea.com.

Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and disabling self-assembly nanotechnology. She has a weekly show on Clouthub called Truth, Science and Spirit. You can also follow her on Rumble.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement and she is also an Advisor for Targeted Justice.

