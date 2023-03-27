Here is a two minute visual presentation of renowned Pathologist Professor Dr Arne Burkhardt showing the testicular damage found in men who were injected with the bioweapon or so-called “safe and effective covid-19 vaccines”.

“Spike protein is in the testes, almost no spermatocytes in here…If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a man who has been vaccinated.” ~ Professor of Pathology Dr Arne Burkhardt MD

And here, Christof Plothe D.O. and Mark Trozzi MD reveal the tragic impacts that these injectable bioweapons are having on men’s testicles and reproductive health: dropping sperm counts and poisonous ejaculate.

Pfizer clinical trial inclusion criteria for males subjects included:

“Abstain from heterosexual intercourse with a female of childbearing potential as their preferred and usual lifestyle. They must be abstinent from heterosexual intercourse with a female of childbearing age on a long-term basis and they must agree to remain abstinent. Or: must agree to use a male condom when engaging in any activity that allows for the passage of ejaculate to another person”.

Men who have been coerced and injected, please share your sperm analysis and related information by email to: spermreport2023@protonmail.com

Please also check out the World Council For Health Spike Protein Detox Guide.

