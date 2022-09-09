It is hard to believe that medical regulators like the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario under the direction of Dr Nancy Whitmore, not only refuse to call for a halt to these injections, but they investigate and persecute any doctor in Ontario who so much as writes a medical exemption, even for a pregnant woman. Pfizer tried to hide this and went ahead with the killing though they definitely knew; it’s from their own research. Check this 2 minute report.

Source

Thanks to the real journalism team at The Canadian Independent for this video and these supporting materials.

Clinical trial docs: https://pdata0916.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/pdocs/070122/125742_S1_M5_5351_c4591001-interim-mth6-adverse-events.zip

If you want to obtain all court ordered clinical trial documents, you can do so here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/

Pages you can find miscarriage and spontaneous abortion listed as an adverse event: 219, 561, 708, 1071, 1146, 1179, 1349, 1749, 1758, 1806, 1809, 3519, 3526, 3560, 3536, 3537, 3538, 3536, 3547, and 3551

Information on miscarriages and spontaneous abortion yearly info: https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/stillbirth/data.html

https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/stillbirth/facts.html#:~:text=Stillbirth%….

To help support the Canadian Independent’s work to keep us safe and informed, we can e-transfer donations to thecanadianindependent@gmail.com

Here's more material of the current assault on women, unborn children, and our fertility: