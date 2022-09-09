Covid Criminals Still Killing Babies
Court ordered Pfizer clinical trial docs show 45% of pregnant women lost their babies. Check this 2 minute report.
It is hard to believe that medical regulators like the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario under the direction of Dr Nancy Whitmore, not only refuse to call for a halt to these injections, but they investigate and persecute any doctor in Ontario who so much as writes a medical exemption, even for a pregnant woman. Pfizer tried to hide this and went ahead with the killing though they definitely knew; it’s from their own research. Check this 2 minute report.
Thanks to the real journalism team at The Canadian Independent for this video and these supporting materials.
Clinical trial docs: https://pdata0916.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/pdocs/070122/125742_S1_M5_5351_c4591001-interim-mth6-adverse-events.zip
If you want to obtain all court ordered clinical trial documents, you can do so here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Pages you can find miscarriage and spontaneous abortion listed as an adverse event: 219, 561, 708, 1071, 1146, 1179, 1349, 1749, 1758, 1806, 1809, 3519, 3526, 3560, 3536, 3537, 3538, 3536, 3547, and 3551
Information on miscarriages and spontaneous abortion yearly info: https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/stillbirth/data.html
https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/stillbirth/facts.html#:~:text=Stillbirth%….
To help support the Canadian Independent’s work to keep us safe and informed, we can e-transfer donations to thecanadianindependent@gmail.com