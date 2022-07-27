Dr. Thorp is a Board Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist and also Board Certified Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician. He has published extensively over his 43+ year distinguished career, served in the United States Air Force as an ObGyn physician, served as a reviewer for major medical journals, served as an examiner for ABOG, served on the Board of Directors for the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, and testified as an expert witness in the US Senate on the treatment of the fetus as a patient.

Here Dr Thorp addressed the General Assembly of the World Council for Health on June 11, 2022:

The video above is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on July 11, 2022. Our weekly meetings are a consistent source of unbiased real knowledge delivered by top experts from around the world. You are invited to join us each Monday at 2 pm EDT here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom

Dr Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck

In contrast to reality and morality, here is a line up of supposed “pregnancy care providers” from my home province Ontario. Here they are coating their hands with fetal and maternal blood by encouraging pregnant women to get injected: https://vimeo.com/showcase/covid19pregnancy

How about this “expert”? When asked: “Should women of child-bearing age get the vaccine?”, Dr Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck of the Moncton Hospital in New Brunswick and medical director of PerinatalNB, replied : “In a word: Yes.” Here’s that story and more pushing of this poisonous injection on pregnant women by Canada’s state propogandist, the CBC.

