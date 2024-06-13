I thoroughly enjoyed my conversation with Shaun Newman! It covered a wide range of topics and was refreshingly candid. I hope you find it just as engaging. Shaun and I will be meeting in person on June 17th in Calgary at the Injection of Truth Conference, and I look forward to connecting with many of you there as well.

Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

Shaun Newman wrote:

25 years as an emergency doctor, trauma instructor, and member of the World Council for Health. He is going to be a speaker at the upcoming Injection For Truth Town Hall on June 17th in Calgary.

Include: June 17 Injection of Truth. In-person tickets are sold out; but livestreaming watch parties are popping-up in many places, including pubs and living rooms.

I look forward to meeting many of you in person during my Mid and Western Canada tour. Join us at a nearby event to connect with a like-minded community of freedom and human rights activists as we advocate for justice and health. Click here for more information.