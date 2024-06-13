A Polite and Succinct Conversation with Shaun Newman
I was interviewed by Podcaster Shawn Newman a couple of weeks ago. Here´s the recording!
I thoroughly enjoyed my conversation with Shaun Newman! It covered a wide range of topics and was refreshingly candid. I hope you find it just as engaging. Shaun and I will be meeting in person on June 17th in Calgary at the Injection of Truth Conference, and I look forward to connecting with many of you there as well.
Shaun Newman wrote:
25 years as an emergency doctor, trauma instructor, and member of the World Council for Health. He is going to be a speaker at the upcoming Injection For Truth Town Hall on June 17th in Calgary.
Include: June 17 Injection of Truth. In-person tickets are sold out; but livestreaming watch parties are popping-up in many places, including pubs and living rooms.
I look forward to meeting many of you in person during my Mid and Western Canada tour. Join us at a nearby event to connect with a like-minded community of freedom and human rights activists as we advocate for justice and health. Click here for more information.
See you on the 17th. You will be welcomed like you have never been before.