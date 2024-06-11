Introduction

Good day, folks!

I’m Lluvias Trozzi, Dr. Trozzi’s son. My dad is in the midst of a packing frenzy, so I’m stepping in to share some important news. He’s traveling across mid and western Canada, speaking at four events, and engaging in at least five Town Hall meetings. He will be passing through three provinces (Alberta, Manitoba, and British Columbia) so if there´s a venue near you, please come out and connect!

We’ve put together all the details of this exciting 30-day tour into one resource. Join him at an event near you and connect with like-minded individuals dedicated to freedom, ethics, justice, and the protection of our human rights.

To kick things off, here's a clip from the latest "Wins of the Week" Episode 24. At the end of this episode, Dr. Trozzi and Vaccine Choice Canada´s Ted Kunz announced the upcoming tour.

“Canada is now known as one of most corrupt and fallen nations in the world. Canada is also known for our exceptional resiliance and leadership in the current global struggle for human rights and freedom against tyrrants. I am very excited to embark on this tour of central and western Canada. Much will be shared and learned. I hope you can join us and help engineer the Canadian path to freedom and prosperity!” Dr. M Trozzi

Dr Trozzi 2024 Summer Tour Schedule

Calgary, Alberta - Injection of Truth Conference

Date: June 17th

Host: United Conservative Party

Website: www.aninjectionoftruth.ca

Speakers: Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. William Makis, Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Eric Payne, Jeffrey Rath, LLB, Mr. Dan Hartman

The live event is sold out, but you can still participate through online streaming and livestreaming parties. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from leading experts and join the conversation!

Livestream party: You are invited to Pints and Politics. This event takes place on Monday, June 17 at Thirsty Rooster Eatery & Bar at 388 St. Albert Trail.

Red Deer, Alberta - MORE INFO SOON

Date: June 18th

Speakers: Dr William Makis, Dr Chris Shoemaker, Dr Mark Trozzi, Jamie Sale

Doctors Makis, Shoemaker and Trozzi and Olympic Gold medalist Jamie Sale will be hosting an event in Red Deer, Alberta, following the Injection of Truth Conference. The exact location will be announced soon!

Morinville (near Edmonton), Alberta - MORE INFO SOON

Date: June 18th

Speakers: Dr William Makis, Dr Chris Shoemaker, Dr Mark Trozzi, Jamie Sale + possible surprise speaker.

Doctors Makis, Shoemaker, Trozzi and Olympic Gold medalist Jamie Sale will be hosting an event in Morinville, Alberta. More info coming soon.

Beausejour, Manitoba - Stronger Together conference

Dates: June 21st - 23rd

Host: Manitoba Stronger Together

Location: Brokenhead Community Hall, 320 Veterans Lane, Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada, ROC 0E0

Website: manitobastrongertogether.ca

Tickets: Click here

Press Kit: Click here

Speakers: Ken Drysdale (Host), Shadoe Davis (Panel Moderator), Meghan Harper, DeVaughn Harper, Gal Harper, Serena FreedomBear, John Graff, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Kellie Lyne-Pirie, Leah Crowell, Hila Russ Woodland, Michael Fraser, Christine Roncoray, Kelly Anne Wolfe, Myriam Bohemier, Chris Riddel, Catherine Christonsen, Grant Abraham, Hulie Levesque, Rick Abbott, Rodney Palmer, Marcella Desjarlais, David Leis, Bernard Massie, Ken Lee, Leigh Vossen, Mark Roberts, Ruth Waddell

Townhalls in British Columbia - MORE INFO SOON

With Dr Stephen Malthouse and others. All events 6:30pm to 9:30pm.