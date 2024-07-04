An Injection Of Truth Press Conference
Featuring Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, Darrell Komick, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. David Speicher, and Dr. Mark Trozzi addressing journalists' questions.
The morning after the landmark event "An Injection of Truth" in Calgary, where a delegation of Canadian MDs and scientists presented crucial scientific information, a press conference was held. This event addressed the alarming 3000% increase in unexplained child deaths in Alberta and aimed to provide essential knowledge to Albertans and the global community. This knowledge is vital for making informed decisions regarding the modified mRNA C-19 injections, commonly known as Covid-19 vaccines. Here is the video recording of the press conference, featuring myself and other experts.
I was surprised and disappointed that the top officials of the UCP did not publicly respond to the Injection of Truth presentations specifically. Instead the UCP leadership kept their silence and left the NDP authoritarians, including Rachel Notley, free to spread their lethal disinformation aimed especially at condemning the presentation of William Makis. Makis' recent comeback against Notley et. al. is important. He points out that Premier Smith's "free choice" position fails to address the years of disinformation perpetrated by Kenney's UCP and now being continued under the current premier.
The currently onslaught pushing a widening array of gene modifying mRNA/lipid nanoparticle injections is part of a radical effort underway to normalize a whole complex of dangerous experiments being advanced under the banner of "synthetic biology." Dr Trozzi, Dr. Makis should not be made to feel so alone. The Smith government has yet to properly follow up on The Injection of Truth and in my view that is a crying shame. Let's talk about it.