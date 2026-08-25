Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Not Ok's avatar
Not Ok
10h

Hi, yes, I have heard this.

I do agree that we need to watch our accounts carefully. I will take them from places I don’t frequent or if I leave a tip.. I have had discrepancies! And you never know when you need to return a product.. quality of things is questionable these days.

If it is a regular place I go to, I am not so worried.

I have also mentioned it to the odd cashier or waitress and they have no awareness.

Might be an OH&S issue going forward.

Good thoughts on taking photos and categorizing receipts.. more organized than I am normally, but certainly worth a try.

I imagine this contributes to the overall body burden.

Thank you, as always, for the info!

Cheers!

Wendy in Calgary

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Joan Johnston's avatar
Joan Johnston
13h

Not everyone owns a tracker/tracer mobile computer to be able to take photos of receipts. For those that do, good idea. I know people that don't take any receipts. I've heard them exclaim on occasion that their account was spookily low. Yeah, I take those receipts and transfer them into my columnar book when I get home to keep track of my spending. Pension income under 2 grand a month makes keeping track a necessity.

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