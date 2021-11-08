For our well-informed reader who knows that the Covid-19 experimental biologics are not safe, it’s no surprise that many people have died or suffered life altering damages after being coerced by the Criminal Covid Enterprise into being injected.

The casualties and loss of life are nothing short of a nightmarish tragedy. Sadly, athletes who have received the injection are not spared either. Here is a list of some of the young athletes who have died or been hospitalized after being “vaccinated”.

Athletes who died after "vaccination"

Avi Barot, 29, Saurashtra cricketer suffers cardiac arrest, passes away: https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/young-saurashtra-cricket-player-avi-barot-dies-after-suffering-cardiac-arrest/article37015873.ece

Abou Ali, 22, professional footballer collapses on pitch during game: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16118079/footballer-wessam-abou-ali-awake-hospital-collapse/

Fabrice NSakala, 31, Besiktas defender collapses on pitch during game: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/22/fabrice-nsakala-besiktas-collapse

Jens De Smet, 27, footballer collapses on field, passes away of heart attack: https://newswep.com/jens-27-collapses-on-the-football-field-and-dies-this-is-not-maldegem/

Jente van Genechten, 25, footballer collapses on field due to heart attack: https://www.sudinfo.be/id411745/article/2021-08-18/25-ans-un-joueur-belge-de-football-fait-un-arret-cardiaque-sur-le-terrain-avant

Frederic Lartillot, French footballer collapses in changing room, passes away due to heart attack after game: https://www.leprogres.fr/culture-loisirs/2021/09/11/deces-d-un-joueur-de-foot-apres-un-match-ses-coequipiers-ont-tout-tente-pour-le-sauver

Benjamin Taft, 31, German footballer collapses after game, passes away due to heart attack: https://www.anpfiff.info/mobile/sites/cms/artikel.aspx?SK=2&amp;amp;amp;amp;Btr=96044&amp;amp;amp;amp;Rub=390

Rune Coghe, 18, Belgian footballer suffers cardiac arrest on pitch: https://www.sudinfo.be/id409738/article/2021-08-07/rune-jeune-joueur-de-18-ans-secroule-sur-le-terrain-du-rds-plus-le-temps-passe

Helen Edwards, referee taken off court during World Cup qualifier due to heart issues: https://www.rtl.de/cms/dfb-spiel-unterbrochen-linienrichterin-vom-platz-getragen-4834888.html

Dimitri Lienard, 33, FC Strasbourg midfielder collapses during game: https://madeinfoot.ouest-france.fr/infos/article-rc-strasbourg-dimitri-lienard-a-ete-victime-d-un-malaise-354221.html

Sergio Aguero, 33, Barecelona star striker admitted to hospital for cardiac exam after match: https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/31/football/sergio-aguero-barcelona-chest-pain-spt-intl/index.html

Emil Palsson, 28, Sognal midfielder collapses due to cardiac arrest during game: https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/norway-footballer-emil-palsson-cardiac-arrest-b1949583.html

Antoine Méchin, 31, French triathlete suffers pulmonary embolism following Moderna: https://www.sudouest.fr/sport/course-pedestre/triathlon/le-triathlete-saintais-antoine-mechin-met-un-terme-a-sa-saison-et-ne-se-referait-pas-vacciner-si-c-etait-a-refaire-6234090.php

Luis Ojeda, 20, Argentine football player unexpectedly passes away: https://www.antena3.com/noticias/deportes/futbol/emotiva-carta-lola-ortiz-muerte-novio-futbolista-luis-ojeda-soporto-idea-volver-ver-verte-nunca-mas_20210426608696616e5d5b0001eb20e9.html

Greg Luyssen, 22, Belgian pro cyclist ends career due to heart issues: https://kw.be/sport/wielrennen/wielerbelofte-greg-luyssen-22-uit-de-panne-over-gedwongen-afscheid-door-hartprobleem-dat-akelig-gevoel-wil-ik-nooit-meer/

Pedro Obiang, 29, ex-West Ham star suffers myocarditis post vaccine: https://thecovidworld.com/pedro-obiang-29-year-old-professional-footballer-suffers-myocarditis-after-covid-19-vaccine/

Cienna Knowles, 19, equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots: https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/teen-equestrian-star-cienna-knowles-hospitalised-with-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/news-story/286e7cd42e896b091e4b257322296a05