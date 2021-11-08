Athletes dead or hospitalized after covid injections
Here's a list of athletes dead or hospitalized after being "vaccinated". The numbers are only growing, and it goes to show that these "vaccines" are not helping the most healthy.
For our well-informed reader who knows that the Covid-19 experimental biologics are not safe, it’s no surprise that many people have died or suffered life altering damages after being coerced by the Criminal Covid Enterprise into being injected.
The casualties and loss of life are nothing short of a nightmarish tragedy. Sadly, athletes who have received the injection are not spared either. Here is a list of some of the young athletes who have died or been hospitalized after being “vaccinated”.
Athletes who died after "vaccination"
Avi Barot, 29, Saurashtra cricketer suffers cardiac arrest, passes away: https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/young-saurashtra-cricket-player-avi-barot-dies-after-suffering-cardiac-arrest/article37015873.ece
Abou Ali, 22, professional footballer collapses on pitch during game: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16118079/footballer-wessam-abou-ali-awake-hospital-collapse/
Fabrice NSakala, 31, Besiktas defender collapses on pitch during game: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/22/fabrice-nsakala-besiktas-collapse
Jens De Smet, 27, footballer collapses on field, passes away of heart attack: https://newswep.com/jens-27-collapses-on-the-football-field-and-dies-this-is-not-maldegem/
Jente van Genechten, 25, footballer collapses on field due to heart attack: https://www.sudinfo.be/id411745/article/2021-08-18/25-ans-un-joueur-belge-de-football-fait-un-arret-cardiaque-sur-le-terrain-avant
Frederic Lartillot, French footballer collapses in changing room, passes away due to heart attack after game: https://www.leprogres.fr/culture-loisirs/2021/09/11/deces-d-un-joueur-de-foot-apres-un-match-ses-coequipiers-ont-tout-tente-pour-le-sauver
Benjamin Taft, 31, German footballer collapses after game, passes away due to heart attack: https://www.anpfiff.info/mobile/sites/cms/artikel.aspx?SK=2&amp;amp;amp;amp;Btr=96044&amp;amp;amp;amp;Rub=390
Rune Coghe, 18, Belgian footballer suffers cardiac arrest on pitch: https://www.sudinfo.be/id409738/article/2021-08-07/rune-jeune-joueur-de-18-ans-secroule-sur-le-terrain-du-rds-plus-le-temps-passe
Helen Edwards, referee taken off court during World Cup qualifier due to heart issues: https://www.rtl.de/cms/dfb-spiel-unterbrochen-linienrichterin-vom-platz-getragen-4834888.html
Dimitri Lienard, 33, FC Strasbourg midfielder collapses during game: https://madeinfoot.ouest-france.fr/infos/article-rc-strasbourg-dimitri-lienard-a-ete-victime-d-un-malaise-354221.html
Sergio Aguero, 33, Barecelona star striker admitted to hospital for cardiac exam after match: https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/31/football/sergio-aguero-barcelona-chest-pain-spt-intl/index.html
Emil Palsson, 28, Sognal midfielder collapses due to cardiac arrest during game: https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/norway-footballer-emil-palsson-cardiac-arrest-b1949583.html
Antoine Méchin, 31, French triathlete suffers pulmonary embolism following Moderna: https://www.sudouest.fr/sport/course-pedestre/triathlon/le-triathlete-saintais-antoine-mechin-met-un-terme-a-sa-saison-et-ne-se-referait-pas-vacciner-si-c-etait-a-refaire-6234090.php
Luis Ojeda, 20, Argentine football player unexpectedly passes away: https://www.antena3.com/noticias/deportes/futbol/emotiva-carta-lola-ortiz-muerte-novio-futbolista-luis-ojeda-soporto-idea-volver-ver-verte-nunca-mas_20210426608696616e5d5b0001eb20e9.html
Greg Luyssen, 22, Belgian pro cyclist ends career due to heart issues: https://kw.be/sport/wielrennen/wielerbelofte-greg-luyssen-22-uit-de-panne-over-gedwongen-afscheid-door-hartprobleem-dat-akelig-gevoel-wil-ik-nooit-meer/
Pedro Obiang, 29, ex-West Ham star suffers myocarditis post vaccine: https://thecovidworld.com/pedro-obiang-29-year-old-professional-footballer-suffers-myocarditis-after-covid-19-vaccine/
Cienna Knowles, 19, equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots: https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/teen-equestrian-star-cienna-knowles-hospitalised-with-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/news-story/286e7cd42e896b091e4b257322296a05