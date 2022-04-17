“COVID UNDER QUESTION” is a cross-party inquiry, hosted by Senator Malcolm Roberts, into the Australian government’s response to COVID-19. It was held on March 23rd 2022. Here is the indexed video library of the doctors, scientists, experts, economists, and other people who spoke at the event. This includes Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Kat Lindley, Dr Pierre Cory, Dr Robert Brennan and many others).

Introduction by Sen Malcolm Roberts:

Original Video

Table of Contents

The Cost of Ignoring Real Science

The Business and Professional Cost

“Vaccine” Injuries

The failings of Regulatory Bodies (TGA, CDC)

Armed with the information gathered in this inquiry Senator Roberts put the Prime Minister, Health Minister, and other Australian governmental accomplices to the covid-crimes-against-humanity on notice: “We are coming for you!”