PM Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and other covid criminals are put on notice by Sen Malcolm Roberts.

Being fully informed following Australia’s Covid Under Question inquiry, Senator Roberts delivered this compact summary to the Parliament; before warning the

“Prime Minister, Health Minister, Federal Health Dept, and all in the senate and house of representatives who have perpetrated this crime. (…) We won’t let you get away with it. We are coming for you. We have the stamina to hound you down and we damn well will!” ~ Sen. Malcolm Roberts

Original Video

Covid Under Question

It was Queensland’s Senator Malcolm Roberts of who organized Covid Under Question, This was a cross-party inquiry into the Australian government’s response to COVID-19. It was held on March 23rd 2022. Covid Under Question involved Doctors, scientists, experts, economists and others who all testified about the Government’s response to COVID. This government “response” at times defied belief. The absurdity of Chief Health Officer dictates and power hungry politicians is all laid bare here. The death and harms they caused are unprecedented.